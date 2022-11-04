Police Beat

Gunfight
Baytown police are looking for two people who were involved in an exchange of gunfire in the area of Massey Tompkins Road and McKinney about 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Assistant Police Chief David Alford said a motorist reported shots fired, possibly people shooting at each other.
When police arrived in the area, they located one of the men involved, Joseph Moore of Baytown, and noticed he had a handgun in his waistband. Moore told officers he was walking down the road and passed two people walking in the opposite direction. He told police they “had words” and got into a scuffle, during which one of the people pulled a handgun. He dropped it and Moore picked it up; the other man then pulled out a handgun.
The two shot at each other, Alford said, confirmed by security video.
Moore was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, he said.
Robberies
• A woman reported being robbed at gunpoint by two men while walking from her car to her apartment about 2:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Taft Drive.
They demanded her keys and stole her car, Alford said. Police located the car in the 2900 block of North Main Street and identified the two persons in it as suspects in the crime, he said. They had a realistic looking BB gun and marijuana in the car.
Brian Decory White, 17, and a 16-year-old Baytown resident were charged with aggravated robbery.
• A man reported his mountain bike, bright blue with a gray stripe, was stolen from him at knifepoint in the 1900 block of Pruett Street about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The assailant was described as a Black man in his early 20s, about 6 feet tall with dark brown eyes. He wore a dark colored jacket, black pants with black basketball shorts underneath and a gray camo ski mask that covered his whole face except for his eyes.
Shots fired
An altercation between multiple people was reported outside a convenience store in the 3000 block of North Main Street about 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
One man reported being shot at when he left the store. He said the assailants were in a dark colored passenger car. They were only described as two Black men, one bald and the other with dreadlocks and tattoos covering both arms.
Armed bully
A bullying incident in a park near the 2700 block of Ward Road about 11 a.m. Thursday escalated when the bully reportedly pointed a firearm at the child being bullied and threatened “sending (them) to Heaven.”
Flight
A homeless Baytown man was charged with interfering with public duties after resisting arrest for an earlier charge of resisting arrest, Alford said.
An officer saw the man, identified as David Delarosa, commit a traffic violation in a vehicle with an expired registration around Alexander and Republic about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
When the officer began to handcuff him, Delarosa broke free and ran. Police used a Taser on him and were finally able to take him into custody.
Packaged pot
The UPS facility reported a package that smelled like marijuana about 10 a.m. Thursday, Alford said. When officers inspected the package, it contained 10 pounds of packaged marijuana. The drug was seized and the case is being investigated.
Burglaries
• A attempted burglary was reported in the 2200 block of Rollingbrook Drive Wednesday.
• A building was reported burglarized in the 1700 block of Market Street Wednesday.
• Several car batteries were reported stolen Wednesday after someone cut through the fence of a business in the 900 block of South Shepherd Drive.
• A Smith & Wesson M500 revolver was reported stolen from a home in the 100 block of Miriam Street Wednesday.
• Money was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1300 block of Squire Drive Wednesday night.
• A phone was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 4500 block of Noble Court Wednesday night.
• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 1100 block of Turner Street Thursday.
Thefts
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 3500 block of Crosby Cedar Bayou Road Tuesday night.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 2700 block of North Main Street Wednesday.
• Office equipment was reported stolen in the 5100 block of Arrowhead Drive Wednesday.
• A door was reported damaged and items stolen from a rent house in the 5100 block of Tamarach Drive Wednesday night.
• A skidsteer and a forklift were reported stolen from a construction site in the 2200 block of North Main Street Wednesday night.
• Vehicle parts were reported stolen in the 3500 block of North Alexander Drive Wednesday night.
• A black Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol was reported stolen in the 2600 block of Interstate 10 Thursday afternoon.
• A stolen Toyota Camry was recovered in the 6300 block of Decker Drive about 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
