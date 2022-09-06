Officer Jeffrey Spencer and K-9 Big

Officer Jeffrey Spencer and K-9 Big in a photo from the April 30 Baytown Sun.

 Baytown Sun archive photo

A Baytown police dog was flown by Life Flight to an animal hospital after becoming overheated while involved in a foot pursuit Sunday. He was kept overnight for monitoring and reported to be in stable condition Monday, according to police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez.

The post said the dog, Big, and his handler Jeffrey Spencer, were assisting a Department of Public Safety officer in a pursuit about 12:45. A separate police report said the suspect had fled on foot during a traffic stop in the 4000 block of Interstate 10.

