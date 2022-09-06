A Baytown police dog was flown by Life Flight to an animal hospital after becoming overheated while involved in a foot pursuit Sunday. He was kept overnight for monitoring and reported to be in stable condition Monday, according to police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez.
The post said the dog, Big, and his handler Jeffrey Spencer, were assisting a Department of Public Safety officer in a pursuit about 12:45. A separate police report said the suspect had fled on foot during a traffic stop in the 4000 block of Interstate 10.
When the dog became overheated the officer called for EMS and Life Flight and Big was taken to the Vergi 24/7 Emergency and Critical Care Veterinary Hospital in Houston.
According to Memorial Hermann Life Flight website, its K9 Casualty Care Course was begun in December, 2020, to provide emergency care training for the officers who handle the roughly 200 police dogs working in the Houston area.
In addition to training officers, Life Flight crews were trained to respond to emergencies involving the working police dogs, and three critical care veterinary centers in the region were designated to provide care.
Life Flight’s K9-CCC program is the first non-government agency program in the nation to provide care and transport to injured K-9s through an established protocol and policy.
