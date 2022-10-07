Best Booth

The Best Booth Award winner went to Tepco Solutions, with an amazing replica of their event facility.

The Baytown Chamber of Commerce hosted the 40th Annual Community Cartopia B2B – Baytown Business Expo – The Superbowl of Expos on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Baytown Community Center. There were many first-time exhibitors to the show this year, and they made a big splash – winning Most Original Booth & Best Booth Awards.

Best Booth Awards

