The Baytown Chamber of Commerce hosted the 40th Annual Community Cartopia B2B – Baytown Business Expo – The Superbowl of Expos on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Baytown Community Center. There were many first-time exhibitors to the show this year, and they made a big splash – winning Most Original Booth & Best Booth Awards.
Best Booth Awards
The Best Booth Award went to companies that market their product and services well to the visitors and judges of the show. The Expo awarded Second Runner Up, which went to Community Toyota, Honda, KIA, Cartopia, and they also were the Expo Presenting Sponsor this year. First Runner up in Best Booth went to Nothing Bundt Cakes and the winner went to Tepco Solutions, with an amazing replica of their event facility.
Most Original Awards
The Most Original Category is for the booths that had friendly staff, fun games and prizes and is utilizing the theme of the show. The 40th Annual Expo theme was the “Superbowl of Expos” therefore many booths decorated in a football atmosphere.
Second Runner Up in Most Original Booth went to an outside vendor – Gelu Italian Ice Baytown. First Runner Up went to Next Level Urgent Care and the winner of Most Original went to another first-time exhibitor – The Enchanted Ball Room.
The celebrity judges were Gilbert Santana, Baytown Chamber of Commerce chairman of the board, Steve DonCarlos, attorney and Chamber board member, along with Sheila Crawford, BDI Resources and SpeakEasy Boutique.
The Grand Prize Winner for the show – a $500 shopping spree provided by Grand Prize is Terri Wilson, Visiting Angels. Grand Prize sponsors were: HPP Materials, Inc., ExxonMobil Baytown Area, Altus Baytown ER, Karla Opryshek – Coldwell Banker Realty and Crespo & Jirrels Funeral & Cremation Services.
The judges wanted to recognize a few other exhibitors for their amazing booths, Hilton Garden Inn-Baytown, The Brothers That Just Do Gutters and HPP Materials, Inc.
There were 58 exhibitors at the 40th annual show this year, representing all forms of business in Baytown. The show sold out back in August. More than 400 visitors toured the show and sampled what businesses had to offer. The Baytown Chamber of Commerce would also like to thank the Parks & Recreation Staff for its assistance with the show. Terry Raymond and his crew go above and beyond to make the show a success and it would not be possible without their help. Also, with a “GIANT” contribution to the show through sound equipment was Goose Creek CISD. With their assistance the show was rocking all day! Thanks to all that exhibited, contributed and visited the show.
To see a gallery of photos from Baytown Business Expo, click
