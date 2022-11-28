Suspects

A 19-year-old Baytown man, Leroy Lopez, was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to murder in connection with the death of Abraham Mata in 2021. Mata’s body was found April 5, 2021, partially buried under brush and tree branches behind Second Baptist Church at 400 Wallisville Road in Highlands. 

Mata was both shot and stabbed.

