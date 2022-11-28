A 19-year-old Baytown man, Leroy Lopez, was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to murder in connection with the death of Abraham Mata in 2021. Mata’s body was found April 5, 2021, partially buried under brush and tree branches behind Second Baptist Church at 400 Wallisville Road in Highlands.
Mata was both shot and stabbed.
At the time of his arrest, Lopez had an address in the 5000 block of Somerset Drive in Baytown, according to court records.
Christopher Paz, also 19, is set to be sentenced in the same murder Wednesday.
Paz, whose address was listed in the 400 block of Wallisville Road in Highlands when charged, pleaded guilty. Along with his guilty plea, the prosecutor agreed to request that his punishment be between five and 35 years in prison.
Both were charged with murder, a first-degree felony which carries a legal range of five to 99 years in prison. Both were also charged with tampering with evidence in relation to the attempt to hide the body, but those charges were later dismissed.
Brian Rogers, with the communication office of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said that both men were sentenced by a judge rather than a jury.
Sentencing is preceded by a hearing in which both the prosecutor and the defense attorney state a case for their preferred punishment.
