A sizzling hot Anahuac defense and 500 yards of offense made the perfect tonic for a horrible climate on Veterans Day and the Panthers advanced past Palestine Westwood by a final score of 42-14 in the 3A bi-district playoffs.
Anahuac (9-2) takes on Franklin (11-0) Thursday at 7 p.m. The Class 3A, Division 1 area round playoff will be at the Waller ISD Stadium in Waller, Texas.
Temperatures dropped Friday in the Texas town of Willis to below 60 degrees by the second quarter and continued to drop. And then the rain started. With rain the like of Noah’s worst nightmare, the teams headed into halftime with Anahuac up 26-0.
The deluge continued and the stands emptied. Bands crowded under the bleachers and parking lots filled with fans who were not going to leave, but were looking for dry clothes for the second half.
Anahuac’s defense was on fire. They kept the Anahuac offense on the field for 56 plays and 500 yards and held the Westwood offense to 50 plays and 179 yards. Robert Bailey had nine tackles, and three tackles for a loss. Garrett Dye had seven tackles, three for a loss, and one for safety. Dalton Hendrix and Presley Mouton each had seven tackles. Hendrix had two tackles for a loss and Mouton had two sacks. Quandre Coates and Talon Cunningham both had four tackles. Cunningham had two interceptions. Coates had a tackle for a loss and a forced fumble. Tyler Kelley had seven tackles and two QB hurries. Ja’vion West had six tackles.
Whew! And that’s just the defense.
On offense, freshman Brady Barrier passed for 135 yards with no interceptions. Robert Bailey passed for 49 yards and a TD. Anahuac had a total of five touchdowns and one safety.
Landon Corbitt rushed for 225 yards and three TDs. On a play in the first quarter, Corbitt rushed 63 yards for a TD. With the ball on the 5 and goal-to-go, Corbitt took the wet, slippery piece of gold and hurdled three Westwood defenders to make the touchdown.
Talon Cunningham was an outstanding player in this playoff game. He had five catches for 156 yards and one touchdown to add to his interceptions. Thomas Delao, who is always consistent, went for five carries for 39 yards. In addition to his defensive play, Garrett Dye had four carries for 16 yards and a touchdown. Adding to the offensive stats for the team Camden Wilson had two carries for 21 yards.
Anahuac continued their streak of averaging 40 points or more per game. Not looking back to past wins or losses, Coach Greg Neece and his staff immediately shifted to formulating their plans for the next playoff round against undefeated Franklin High School.
