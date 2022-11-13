Anahuac band rained out
Darlene McPherson

A sizzling hot Anahuac defense and 500 yards of offense made the perfect tonic for a horrible climate on Veterans Day and the Panthers advanced past Palestine Westwood by a final score of 42-14 in the 3A bi-district playoffs.

Anahuac (9-2) takes on Franklin (11-0) Thursday at 7 p.m. The Class 3A, Division 1 area round playoff will be at the Waller ISD Stadium in Waller, Texas.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.