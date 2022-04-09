Relay for Life: a mission of hope

The wind was blowing, but the skies were sunny and those who wanted to fight the good fight against cancer showed up for the 2022 American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Bay Area event.
This year marks the first time the event was held in person since the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to take to their vehicles for a drive-by format last year. It also was the first time the local Relay for Life was held at the Wayne Gray Sports Complex.
Last year, the Bay Area Relay event ranked No. 1 in Texas for 2021 for monies raised and No. 6 in the South Region, which includes Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
The Baytown relay placed No. 16 in the nation, missing the No. 15 spot by $500.
Cancer survivors once again had the opportunity to participate in the Survivor’s Lap, a tradition where people who beat cancer walk around the complex with family, friends and caregivers cheering as they pass.
This year’s Bay Area Relay for Life’s chances of repeating as No. 1 is are excellent, Event Tri-Chair Kimberly Dillard said. “I think we have an amazing chance because we have an amazing community behind us,” Dillard said. “The event is going great. Much better than I expected.”
Final rankings will be determined next year.
The local Relay for Life goal is $400,000 this year. As of Friday, the event had raised $194,800.36 and counting.
