Five generations

Pictured are, bottom row, from left, Kim Baker, Opal Handley, and Fredlyn Kluch. Pictured top row, from left, are Taylor Baker-Rodriguez, Clark Rodriguez and Clayton Baker. Handley, also called “Grammie,” is 98 years old.

 Photo courtesy of Kim Baker

“We are so fortunate to have her in our life,” Kim Baker said. 

