A family of five generations that have lived and worked in Baytown sat down recently for a photo, providing a unique opportunity to capture a family with deep roots within the city. Pictured are, bottom row, from left, Kim Baker, Opal Handley, and Fredlyn Kluch. Pictured top row, from left, are Taylor Baker-Rodriguez, Clark Rodriguez and Clayton Baker. Handley, also called “Grammie,” is 98 years old.
“We are so fortunate to have her in our life,” Kim Baker said.
Baker added that the rocking chair Handley is sitting in belonged to her mother. She added that Handley was very active in the community and served as a Pilot Club president, a Garden Club president and worked for veterinarian Dr. Howell.
Baker said the little boy, Clark Rodriguez, is her oldest daughter’s son.
“It is cool that he had grandmother, great grandmother and a great-great-grandmother all in one photo,” she said.
Baker said Taylor Baker-Rodriguez teaches at Goose Creek Memorial High School and Clayton Baker teaches at Gentry Junior School. Baker added that she retired from Goose Creek CISD after 31 years and her mother, Fredlyn Kluch, taught at the district for 30 years.
