Georgeann Ward, coordinator of the Lee College Honors Program, introduced student volunteers from Lee College and IMPACT Early College High School at the Eddie V. Gray Wetlands Center Gala held Thursday at Everygreen Clubhouse. From left Anthony Romero (Lee College), Heaven Jones (IMPACT), Dr. Georgeann Ward, Alyssa Becerra (Lee College), Kelis Perez (IMPACT) and Jenifer Mateo (Lee College).
Baytown Sun photo by Carol Skewes
Logan Sullivan, Nova Ruth Sullivan, Alex Sullivan, Rachel Sullivan, Baret Stephenson, Scarlet Stephenson and Melinda Reichert
Guests filled Evergreen Clubhouse recently for a fun-filled evening raising funds for the Eddie V. Gray Wetlands Center while watching the Astros game on big screens. The center currently offers day-long educational field trips for every fifth and seventh grader in the Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District. The programs consist of indoor instruction at the Wetlands Center and outdoor, hands-on activities at the nearby Baytown Nature Center. Camps and birthdays parties are also hosted.
