Guests filled Evergreen Clubhouse recently for a fun-filled evening raising funds for the Eddie V. Gray Wetlands Center while watching the Astros game on big screens. The center currently offers day-long educational field trips for every fifth and seventh grader in the Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District. The programs consist of indoor instruction at the Wetlands Center and outdoor, hands-on activities at the nearby Baytown Nature Center. Camps and birthdays parties are also hosted.

