Baytown’s newest women’s clothing store has its grand opening Thursday — but you won’t be able to buy anything there. The store is Women Work, a nonprofit clothing closet for women entering or re-entering the workforce. The grand opening is 5-7 p.m. Thursday at 123 W. Defee Street, Suite 10, in the historic Del Mont.

Women Work is part of Love Network of Baytown, a faith-based nonprofit that provides both referrals and direct assistance with basic needs. Since its founding in 1990 as Love INC (Love in the Name of Christ), Love Network has assisted individuals with food, rent, utilities, transportation and similar basic needs.

