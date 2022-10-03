Baytown’s newest women’s clothing store has its grand opening Thursday — but you won’t be able to buy anything there. The store is Women Work, a nonprofit clothing closet for women entering or re-entering the workforce. The grand opening is 5-7 p.m. Thursday at 123 W. Defee Street, Suite 10, in the historic Del Mont.
Women Work is part of Love Network of Baytown, a faith-based nonprofit that provides both referrals and direct assistance with basic needs. Since its founding in 1990 as Love INC (Love in the Name of Christ), Love Network has assisted individuals with food, rent, utilities, transportation and similar basic needs.
That has sometimes included help with clothing, but as the pandemic waned, the organization recognized a need to assist persons — particularly women — in entering or re-entering the workforce.
It became a referring partner of Dress for Success Houston, which helps women with resume-building and interview skills and also provides clothing for job interviews and to help them get started in a new job. But something was needed closer to home.
Barb Wooster heads up Women Work for Love Network. She said, “For folks in need in Baytown, resources in Houston might as well be on the moon; they’re not always accessible. So the local leadership of Love Network said we like what Dress for Success is doing, but we need that here locally.”
Generous donations from Chevron Phillips, ExxonMobil and Pilot Club provided the money to lease space just off Town Square, a few blocks from the Love Network office. The separate location allows for a retail-store environment to display clothing, shoes and purses appropriate to the office environment — clothes that women who are not already in the workforce may not have.
Some successful clothing drives built up an inventory. “I think the volunteers and Love Network team were kind of overwhelmed at how successful it was,” Wooster said.
Women’s work clothing isn’t limited to office wear. “The bulk of the clothing we have available is going to be traditional office-type clothing, but we also strive to have special needs clothing like FRCs and work boots—and if we don’t have it, we’ll try to help get it—high-visibility clothing…and of course, scrubs are popular work clothing for several kinds of industries.”
“We realize, especially within our setting, we do have some differing needs and we do our best to serve the needs of all the ladies who come to us.”
While preparing to open the store, Wooster said volunteers have been working on outreach to local agencies to make them aware of the new service. They also took part in an event for single parents at Lee College and have reached out to Goose Creek CISD.
A woman in need of assistance with clothing to help find or start a new job can access Women Work by contacting Love Network of Baytown at 832-926-7949 or lovenetworkofbaytown@gmail.com.
Women Work will be open 1-6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and at other times by appointment.
The organization is also in need of volunteers and donations of either money or good work-appropriate women’s clothes. Larger sizes are especially needed.
