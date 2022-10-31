Robbery
A juvenile reported being robbed at gunpoint in the 400 block of Bolster Street about 5 p.m. Friday.
Updated: October 31, 2022 @ 11:06 pm
Police spokeswoman Ana Fernandez said he was not injured and the case is being investigated.
Weapons incident
A citizen attempted to record a physical altercation between a man and woman at a restaurant in the 7200 block of Garth Road about 11:25 a.m. Sunday. The person reported that the man involved in the altercation then waved a gun out of the car window.
The couple has been located and the incident is being investigated, Fernandez said.
Burglaries
• Firearms and electronics were reported stolen from a home in the 500 block of Park Street Saturday.
• Musical instruments, tools and other items were reported stolen from a building in the 3400 block of Coachlight Lane Sunday.
• Equipment was reported stolen from a building in the 2200 block of Rollingbrook Drive Sunday.
• A phone and a gun were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1500 block of Morris Street Sunday.
Thefts
• A white 1999 Chevrolet pickup with Texas license BSD936 was reported stolen in the 4200 block of West Baker Road Saturday night.
• A bicycle was reported stolen in the 1500 block of Beaumont Road Thursday night.
• Vehicle parts were reported stolen in the 5600 block of Garth Road early Friday morning.
• A Glock 43X was reported stolen in the 200 block of East Adoue Avenue Saturday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 4200 block of Garth Road Saturday night.
• Vehicle parts were reported stolen in the 1800 block of Interstate 10 early Sunday morning.
• Tools were reported stolen in the 400 block of Travis Street Sunday.
• Vehicle parts were reported stolen in the 9500 block of Interstate 10 Sunday.
