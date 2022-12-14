Barbers Hill coach Bryan Harris is eyeing his 600th win as a high school girls basketball coach Friday when his 12th-ranked Eagles host Baytown Lee in District 17-5A play.
“If we win on Friday, we’re looking at getting 601 next week,” he said. “It’s a testament to all the players and assistant coaches I’ve had.
“All it means is I’ve been doing it a long time.”
The New Jersey native, who came to The Hill four years ago from Manvel, where he coached its 2014 state championship squad, has a record of 599-187 since he first became a head coach in 2000.
His teams have averaged nearly 27 wins per season.
Manvel was 38-2 when it won state, but Harris has a 40-win season under his belt, too: 40-2 at Buchholz, a Class 6A school in Gainesville, Fla.
The Eagles are 17-5 this year and have beaten opponents by an average margin of 57-38. They have scored 60 or more eight times, beating Texas City 83-35, Rosenberg Terry 76-8 and Iowa Colony 64-5.
Tuesday night they opened District 17-5A play with a 67-38 road win at Crosby.
“This (600 wins) is just a testament to sticking it out,” Harris said. “I can remember my first players, my first win.”
Harris earned his undergrad degree at the University of Tennessee, where he was a practice player for the women’s team under legendary coach Pat Summitt.
He was a graduate assistant coach for one year at Indiana University, where he studied athletic administration and met his wife Cher.
He coached at Maryville College in Tennessee before moving to Florida to coach at Santa Fe, a town of 10,000 about 15 miles north of Gainesville.
In 2007, Harris had just taken a job at Stetson University, also in Florida, when his wife landed her dream job, as general manager of the Houstonian Club in downtown Houston.
He landed a job at Fort Bend Clements, where he stayed for six seasons before moving to Manvel.
At Barbers Hill this season, Harris said, “we have all the pieces we need” to go all the way. “We just need to execute and I think we’ll be fine.”
The return of shooting guard Dalanna Carter, district player of the year as a ninth-grader, after two years at Lutheran North, has added 26 points per game scoring to a team that had all-district players Cynthia LeCompte and Jo Trevino back from last year’s squad.
