Ganders win shootout thriller to advance in playoffs

The Robert E. Lee Ganders boys soccer team is marching on to the third round of the playoffs after defeating Houston Sharpstown Tuesday night at North Shore High School.
The Ganders overcame a late tying goal and two scoreless overtime periods before winning a shootout 5-4.
REL (16-5-1) advances to a 7:30 p.m. Friday Regional Quarterfinal game at Clear Lake Challenger Stadium against Fort Bend Kempner, which defeated Galena Park to advance to the third round.
Sharpstown eliminated the Ganders in the 2019 postseason in the same round. Tuesday’s win was the Ganders’ third playoff victory in school history.
“It was a fantastic match. I think the result was well deserved; we had nine shots on target compared to their five and I felt like we created the better chances,” REL head coach Jay Langlois said. “We prepared for a physical match and they obliged. We took a beating. Their challenges were hard and fast. Tactically, we were brilliant. David Serrato, Jerome Parker, and Javier Flores kept the clamps on their star striker. Although he equalized in the second half, his overall impact was minimal.”
The Ganders attack found success keeping the ball on the ground and playing through Jose Monrreal, Langlois said.
“Joel Leija’s penetrating runs and the speed of our forwards Arturo Fernandez, Jose Quintana and Kalani Sylvester put them under stress for most of the match,” he said. “Monrreal, Leija and Angel Cortes did a good job of playing balls through their back line that kept them running toward their own goal. This is a formula that this team has been very successful in employing.”
REL scored in the 19th minute after Monrreal sailed a free kick into the box from 35 meters out. Leija headed it toward the goal, the Sharpstown goalkeeper deflected the shot and Kevin Hernandez buried the rebound into the net from 3 meters out.
REL was up 1-0 after halftime.
Sharpstown equalized in the 74th minute.
There were no goals in the two 10-minute overtime periods. In the shootout after the first five kicks, the score was tied at 4-4. Ganders Cortes, Flores, Monrreal and Serrato all converted their kicks.
Then REL goalkeeper Eduardo Martinez took the next kick and buried it on the right side of the net. He then stood in goal to defend the Sharpstown kick, which sailed over the goal, giving the Ganders the victory.
“It was disappointing to concede late but entering the overtime periods I felt we were on the front foot, and we actually took that confidence into the penalty shootout,” Langlois said. “I can easily say that this is the most impressive result in my time as coach of Lee in 12 years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.