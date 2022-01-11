The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Bay Area event, one of the most successful fundraising events in the nation, is preparing for yet another season, starting with a campaign kickoff.
The 2022 Relay for Life of Bay Area kickoff meeting is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, 6427 West Wallisville Road. This marks the 25th year of the relay. The first one was held in 1998.
During the kickoff event, Relay for Life leaders will talk about last year’s totals, dine on some light snacks and hand out awards. It is also a time to reflect on the accomplishments of the previous year and look ahead to the future, according to Tri-Chair Kimberly Dillard.
This year’s event is being held at 6 p.m. at the Wayne Gray Sports Complex, 5300 East Road, Baytown. Last year’s event was held at the Houston Raceway Park, but since it is closing down to be repurposed into an industrial business park later this year, the organizers are moving the event to a new location.
Dillard said they plan to share information about the new location at the kickoff meeting.
In 2021, the event raised a total of $221,425, Dillard said.
Dillard said anyone is invited to come that is interested in learning more about the Relay for Life event, starting a team, or becoming a sponsor.
“We are very excited to be hosting our first in-person meeting in almost two years,” Dillard said. “I am looking forward to Kicking Off the 2022 Event Year and having a great time with other Relayers that are ‘IN IT TO WIN IT.’”
Dillard added they will also have some fun games, prizes, and snacks provided by Chick-Fil-A’s new Interstate 10 and John Martin Road location.
This year’s Relay for Life of Bay Area’s fundraising goal is $450,000. As of Monday, they have raised $3,081.
