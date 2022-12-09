Lee College’s mens basketball team remains on a hot streak as the Navigators won their third straight conference game with an 80-73 victory on the road against Tyler Junior College Wednesday night.
The Navigators’ win set the stage for a battle of 3-0 conference teams when Lee College hosts nationally ranked No. 10 Kilgore College it will a rematch of last year’s Region 14 Conference Championship game on Saturday at the Lee College Arena. Lee is 10-3 overall, while Kilgore is 9-2 on the season.
With a Lee College victory, the Navigators could possibly make their way into the NJCAA top 25 next week.
“Right now, we are focused on defending our home court on Saturday,” Lee College head coach Nick Wade said. “We hope that the committee starts to recognize our body of work. I think our guys and our staff deserve to be ranked, but we have to take care of business against Kilgore first.”
In the first half of the Tyler game, Lee College jumped out to a quick lead with some with its fast-paced offensive attack fueled by leading scorer Makalani Kafele who had 13 points. Jorge Moreno also contributed for the Navigators with 12 points, as did Landyn Jumawan and Tidjiane Dioumassi who both had 11 points.
“It was a very physical game in a hostile road environment,” Wade said. “Our guys responded to the challenge and played really well offensively.”
However, Tyler stormed back in the second half as the Apaches pulled within two points with four minutes remaining in the game. Lee then made some defensive adjustments and sank some timely baskets to pull away for the seven-point win.
“Tyler really emptied the tank offensively and cut things close,” Wade said. “They gave us a great run, but we didn’t back down. We remained mentally and physically tough when things got tight and that’s what made the difference.”
After Saturday, Lee College’s next action will be after the Christmas holiday as the Navigators host Lone Star College-Tomball at 2 p.m. Dec. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.