Pictured,at top from left: Lauren Heffernan (sponsor), Jennifer Moniér Mendez (president), Melissa Sarmiento, Tessa Williams, Felipe Sotelo, Hazel Brown (ambassadors), and Laurie Terry, administrative director at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital. Bottom from left: Erin Cook (CTE specialist), Nevaeh Paynkewicz, Viridiana Nunez and Aileen Villalta
Students from the Goose Creek Memorial High School’s Chick Fil A Leadership Academy donated 60 children’s packages to Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital. The packages included five books with a special get well note to a child who is visited the hospital’s Emergency Department. Additionally, the students provided 30 care packages to the staff taking care of patients in the hospital with encouraging words thanking them for their dedicated service to the community. “The hospital is very appreciative of this project provided by such compassionate and caring students. These care packages are uplifting to our patients and staff,” stated Laurie Terry, administrative director at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
“Meeting these students and working with Lauren Heffernan, the program’s sponsor, was such a highlight and I know these high school students will continue to do great things for the community and have a bright future ahead of them,” Terry concluded.
