• Police are looking for a missing person last seen Saturday in the 1000 block of Bowie Street. The man, 28-year-old Logan Ingram of Florida, was last seen walking down Bowie Street toward Lee Drive with an unknown clothing description, Ana Fernandez, Baytown police spokeswoman, said. He is described as a six-foot, one-inch man with a heavy build, weighing about 260 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Contact police at 281-422-8371 if you see or know anything about Ingram’s disappearance.
Assaults
• Police were dispatched Sunday to an apartment complex in the 2900 block of West Baker Road about a stabbing report. A woman told police her ex-boyfriend stabbed her in the leg area. Baytown EMS arrived on the scene, said Baytown Police Spokeswoman Ana Fernandez, but she declined medical assistance. Officers attempted to locate the ex-boyfriend but were unsuccessful, Fernandez said. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office accepted Aggravated Assault Family Violence on man and a to-be warrant was issued.
• Police were sent to a trailer park Sunday in the 2800 block of Massey Tompkins Road about an assault report. A woman told police she was in a verbal argument with her ex-husband and he pushed her. Police issued the man an assault by contact citation and a criminal trespass warning, Ana Fernandez, Baytown police spokeswoman, said.
Burglaries
• Tools were reported stolen from a home in the 1700 block of Kilgore Road Friday night.
• A black leather purse with a passport and other items was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 4700 block of Village Lane Saturday.
• Thieves broke into a residence Sunday and stole lawn equipment worth $300 in the 1000 block of South Pruett Street.
Thefts
• A white 2003 Ford F-250 King Ranch Edition pickup with Texas license NRK454 was reported stolen in the 7200 block of Bayway Drive Friday.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 7000 block of Decker Drive about 5 p.m. Friday.
• Two guns were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 4700 block of Interstate 10 Saturday.
Vehicles stolen
• A blue four-door 2006 Chevrolet 2500HD pickup truck with the Texas license plate number KTG3132 was stolen Sunday from a residence in the 1200 block of Jeanie Lane.
• A burglary occurred Sunday in the 4200 block of Baker Road. Police said in the burglary incident, a handgun and the victim’s green and blue 2011 Lexus ES 350, with the Texas license plate number MHW0593 was stolen. The truck is valued at $10,000.
• A tan 2005 Toyota Camry with the Texas license plate number LPB3626 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 1300 block of Beaumont Road. The vehicle is worth $2,500.
Criminal mischief
• A total of $300 in damage was reported in a criminal mischief incident Sunday in the 3700 block of Shannon Bend.
• About $150 in damage was reported Sunday at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of West Baker Road.
Hit and run
• Police were told about a hit-and-run that allegedly occurred Sunday in the 1200 block of Miriam Street. The vehicle was described as being dark gray. Police said no further information was available.
• Police said another hit-and-run was reported Sunday in the 6600 block of Garth Road.
Found property
• Some lost property was found Sunday in the 1600 block of Garth Road.
