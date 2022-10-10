• Police are looking for a missing person last seen Saturday in the 1000 block of Bowie Street. The man, 28-year-old Logan Ingram of Florida, was last seen walking down Bowie Street toward Lee Drive with an unknown clothing description, Ana Fernandez, Baytown police spokeswoman, said. He is described as a six-foot, one-inch man with a heavy build, weighing about 260 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Contact police at 281-422-8371 if you see or know anything about Ingram’s disappearance. 

 Assaults 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.