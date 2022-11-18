When the new town of Goose Creek was platted by George and Anna Wright in September 1916, it consisted of a 12-block area north of Texas Avenue and east of Goose Creek Road, today called North Main Street, and east to Third Street. The lots sold well and they dedicated another 12 blocks in March, 1917, extending the town up to Jack Street. In February, 1918, the Goose Creek Realty Company, headed by W.T. Terry, purchased 95 acres from Price Pruett on the west side of Goose Creek Road and began putting in streets. Thomas S. Loomis bought the first lot on March 6, 1918. Then, when they started calling that area New Town, they started calling George Wright’s 24-block town site “old New Town!”

There was still had no firefighting apparatus in February 1918, when a fire broke out in a barber shop near the Cameron-Davant machine shop, located in Middle Town at today’s intersection of West Main and Lee Drive. The machine shop was a tin building and survived the fire, but the barber shop, the Queen Theater and a large two-story frame warehouse and boarding house occupied by Thompson Supply Company were destroyed. With no fire department, citizens and soldiers stationed here from Camp Logan formed a bucket brigade and were able to keep it from spreading, but not before those three buildings were burned up. The Queen Theater was being used by Rev. J.W. Anderson to conduct services at what would become today’s Memorial Baptist church. After the fire, he moved up the road to the Dixie Theater, where the Pelly City Hall would later be built and moved to the new church on Texas Avenue later in 1918. Central Baptist Church was an outgrowth of his ministry and they purchased the Dixie Theater in 1921. 

