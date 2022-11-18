When the new town of Goose Creek was platted by George and Anna Wright in September 1916, it consisted of a 12-block area north of Texas Avenue and east of Goose Creek Road, today called North Main Street, and east to Third Street. The lots sold well and they dedicated another 12 blocks in March, 1917, extending the town up to Jack Street. In February, 1918, the Goose Creek Realty Company, headed by W.T. Terry, purchased 95 acres from Price Pruett on the west side of Goose Creek Road and began putting in streets. Thomas S. Loomis bought the first lot on March 6, 1918. Then, when they started calling that area New Town, they started calling George Wright’s 24-block town site “old New Town!”
There was still had no firefighting apparatus in February 1918, when a fire broke out in a barber shop near the Cameron-Davant machine shop, located in Middle Town at today’s intersection of West Main and Lee Drive. The machine shop was a tin building and survived the fire, but the barber shop, the Queen Theater and a large two-story frame warehouse and boarding house occupied by Thompson Supply Company were destroyed. With no fire department, citizens and soldiers stationed here from Camp Logan formed a bucket brigade and were able to keep it from spreading, but not before those three buildings were burned up. The Queen Theater was being used by Rev. J.W. Anderson to conduct services at what would become today’s Memorial Baptist church. After the fire, he moved up the road to the Dixie Theater, where the Pelly City Hall would later be built and moved to the new church on Texas Avenue later in 1918. Central Baptist Church was an outgrowth of his ministry and they purchased the Dixie Theater in 1921.
After all the bad press heaped on the town of Goose Creek over the previous year, the Civic League got several projects going in 1918. They had some of the streets in Middle Town paved with crushed rock. In March, the Civic League made its first request to the Harris County Commissioners Court for incorporation, but nothing came out of that attempt. They had a water well drilled and a concrete water tower erected between South Main and W. Pearce Street in New Town, and water mains were laid down to Middle Town. And when they saw the need for a hometown newspaper, Frank Boyer started up the “Goose Creek Gasser.” Toward the end of 1918, Hettie Proctor Holladay had Middle Town surveyed and prepared to sell town lots in a 72-acre tract between today’s South Main and Lee Drive. You will see it as Middletown Subdivision on today’s maps. At the time, New Town, Middle Town, and Old Town were all collectively called Goose Creek.
The Humble Oil Company, which had been chartered as a drilling operation in 1911, was reorganized in 1917 and incorporated with several other oil companies as Humble Oil & Refining Company. Company President Ross Sterling began purchasing tracts of land as right of way for his Dayton-Goose Creek Railroad that would connect the Goose Creek oil field with the Southern Pacific Railroad at Dayton and provide an alternate shipping means for petroleum as well as a reliable means of having equipment delivered to the oil field. The railroad was completed to Goose Creek in May 1918 for freight, but it would be a while before it opened for passenger service. The student population of Goose Creek, which was about 60 at the start of the 1917 fall term, continued to grow and topped 400 at the beginning of the 1918 fall term. John Gaillard, who had purchased Hog Island from the Ashbel Smith heirs for $2,000 back in 1904, sold it for the tidy sum of $303,000 in July 1918.
On July 6, 1918, E.F. Simms & Co. started drilling the No. 16 well on the same lease as the “Sweet Evaline” strike of 35,000 barrels a year earlier, and within a week they were down to 1,400 feet. The well, nicknamed the “Sweet Sixteen,” came in on Sunday, September 1st from the 3,400-foot sand spraying oil, sand, mud, and water over the top of the 116-foot derrick. When it went, the gas pressure blew off all the connections and the sand cut the threads off the casing and blew it out of the hole, gushing an estimated 10 thousand barrels of oil, mud and water every day. Boilers on nine surrounding rigs were shut down as a precaution to prevent a fire and when every attempt to get the well under control failed, the drillers decided to allow the well to blow until it sanded up. After running wild for ten days, J.S. Abercrombie was finally able to bring the well under control by erecting another stronger derrick and replacing part of the casing. After it was tamed, the well began making about five thousand barrels of oil a day through two 6-inch pipes. It was still producing oil as late as 1984.
Both the Sweet Evaline and the Sweet 16 wells were located in the field southeast of the intersection of Lee Drive and Evergreen Road.
