The Baytown Police Department’s Crisis Intervention Team has been busy since its inception in April of 2021, responding to an average of one mental health call each day, Lt. Steve Dorris told the Baytown Police Advisory Committee at its meeting Tuesday.
The team consists of officers on each shift who receive mental health response training beyond the basic training all officers receive.
The program was part of the department’s response to the 2019 shooting death of a mentally ill woman by a Baytown police officer during an attempted arrest that turned violent. The creation of the police advisory committee was also a response to that event.
A dispatcher can send a mental health officer in response to a call if it is known to involve a mental health issue, or other officers may request the assistance of one of the Crisis Intervention Team members if needed.
One of the goals of the program is to divert persons to mental health treatment rather than jail when that response is more appropriate.
Dorris said of the 472 responses so far, about 180 involved people who had previously been arrested by the department in the past 10 years. “Prior to April of last year we really didn’t track mental health related calls, so it’s really hard to determine if any of those arrests previously had anything to do with a mental health issue or if that was just the way we handled those calls back then.”
About a quarter of the calls, 113, were repeat calls for someone who had previously had a mental health response.
Dorris said there have been 43 of the department’s mental health decals distributed.
Those decals, requested by the police advisory committee, allow a person with mental health issues or their family to place a decal on the person’s home or car that indicates a person with a mental health issue may be present.
Most of the decals are distributed by officers responding to calls.
Related to the mental health initiative is the CORE program, which equips 20 trained officers with iPads issued by Harris County that allow for immediate consultation with a mental health professional any time of the day or night. Those professionals can consult with the officer or consult directly by video conference with the person in crisis.
That program began in December, Dorris said, and was used 71 times in its first six months. In about half of those cases, the clinician approved an emergency detention order allowing for the person to be immediately hospitalized.
“What we’re looking for from the mental health side is for us to be able to resolve those on scene to keep people out of the hospitals and out of the jails,” Dorris said.
“Once we deploy those CORE tablets we get them into the loop of getting the resources they need, so those are all successes.”
“In each of those 71 cases the consumer or their family was provided with resources to facilitate extended care,” he said.
Another recent addition to the mental health response is cards, printed in English and Spanish, that provide a list of available resources, including hotlines. The cards will soon be provided to all officers in the department.
