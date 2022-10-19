Justin Verlander is money. He’s one of the biggest reasons the Astros have become the first team to go to six straight league championship series as well as why they should be favored to reach the World Series for the fourth time with him in one of their uniforms.
Trading for Verlander was as bold as it was shrewd for Jim Crane and Jeff Luhnow. He could easily be with the Dodgers or Cubs but the usual suspects didn’t do as well as Houston’s front office in understanding the reasons behind his performance slipping at the end of a long run with the Tigers.
The Dodgers, like the Yankees and Red Sox, made a mistake by passing when the Tigers called. The Cubs were interested, at least on the surface, but couldn’t put a deal in place.
Other teams were worried about the $65 million left on the back-loaded $180-million deal Verlander had signed in Detroit. But Crane signed off on the risk after Luhnow negotiated a bargain package of players to send the Tigers (Franklin Perez, Daz Cameron and Jake Rogers). Verlander, on both sides of the Tommy John surgery that sidelined him in 2021, has been very happy he didn’t use his veto power to block the deal, which was approved minutes before the deadline.
Verlander is built to handle broad expectations. He can be selfish but he’s also very smart. I’ll never forget the time in spring training when he chartered his own private plane to spare himself three hours on crowded Florida highways between Lakeland and West Palm Beach — and he made room for his catcher. He’s the perfect hired gun.
Voting isn’t in yet but the 39-year-old Verlander should win his third Cy Young this season. He wasn’t on his game against Seattle in the ALDS but the Astros’ late comeback delivered the 16th win in his 24 starts in preliminary rounds of the postseason.
Because the Astros gritted through an 18-inning win on Saturday to finish off a sweep, Dusty Baker will have his rotation set up when the ALCS begins Wednesday at Minute Maid Park. Their opponent — with the Yankees and Guardians playing a decisive Game 5 on Monday night — won’t have that luxury.
So it’s advantage, Astros. That’s been the case since Luhnow and Crane made Verlander a key part of their city’s plan to recover from Hurricane Harvey.
Phil Rogers writes for Forbes. He saw Ernie Banks collect three triples in a game on his first visit to the Astrodome. He covered baseball for MLB.com, the Chicago Tribune, the Dallas Morning News and Dallas Times Herald, and co-authored “For the Good of the Game,” a New York Times best-seller with former commissioner Bud Selig.
