Phil Rogers

Phil Rogers has covered Major League Baseball for parts of five decades, working as national baseball beat writer for metros in Dallas and Chicago and MLB TV and MLB.com

Justin Verlander is money. He’s one of the biggest reasons the Astros have become the first team to go to six straight league championship series as well as why they should be favored to reach the World Series for the fourth time with him in one of their uniforms.

Trading for Verlander was as bold as it was shrewd for Jim Crane and Jeff Luhnow. He could easily be with the Dodgers or Cubs but the usual suspects didn’t do as well as Houston’s front office in understanding the reasons behind his performance slipping at the end of a long run with the Tigers.

