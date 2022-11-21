The Ice Rink at Texas Avenue is returning.
The rink’s 2022 winter season will begin Nov. 25 and end Jan. 21. The popular rink is located at 213 W. Texas Avenue.
Updated: November 21, 2022 @ 9:50 pm
The rink is open from 6 to 10 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sundays. The hours of operation are subject to weather and ice conditions. For updates, visit www.facebook.com/piratesbaywaterpark.
There are special hours for the rink. For the Christmas on Texas Avenue event, the rink is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 3. On Dec. 4, also for the Christmas on Texas Avenue event, the rink is open from 2 to 7 p.m. For Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, the rink is open from noon to 4 p.m. On the rink’s final day of the season, Jan. 21, it is open from 4 to 8 p.m.
Admission prices are $10, including skates, for all ages. If you bring your own skates, admission is $5. Purchase tickets at the window. Online tickets are not available this season.
Private rentals are also available for the ice rink. There is 23,700 square feet of available lawn space, and an additional 11,000 square feet of paved areas. The cost is $150 per hour during non-standard hours. A two-hour minimum is required for all private rentals. The rentals are weather-dependent. The rental includes ice skate rentals for up to 50 skaters.
The private rental times are
• Fridays: 3 to 5 p.m.
• Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Sundays: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 7 to 10 p.m.
• The hours vary on weekdays and holidays. Contact 281-422-1153 for more information.
Clifford Hatch, Baytown Parks and Recreation director, said the ice rink is a wondrous piece of technology that provides joy and fun to folks in various types of weather.
“Our Parks and Recreation Team is incredibly proud to have a staff that can build and operate an ice rink even with the sometimes unseasonably warm weather in Texas,” Hatch said. “We hope that everyone can make a trip to the Downtown Arts District to enjoy this unique feature that our city provides.”
When the ice rink opens on Nov. 25, it will be the first event at the newly renovated Town Square, according to Jason Calder, city spokesman.
