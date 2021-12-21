Registration for the “It’s Time Texas Community Challenge” is now ongoing.
The challenge officially begins Jan. 3 and lasts through Feb. 27.
The annual statewide competition encourages individuals to live a healthy life while at the same time pitting Texas communities against each other for a friendly competition of who can get the healthiest over eight weeks.
Anyone signing up can perform healthy activities such as using exercise equipment, eating a healthy lunch or breakfast, body sculpting, drinking water, walking, or anything health-related. Points are earned and added up.
There are categories in the challenge throughout the state. This includes metropolitan-sized cities, large cities, mid-size cities, small cities or extra small cities with a tiny population size. It also includes categories for school districts. If anyone earns first place in the respective category, they will receive a cash prize for a health-related initiative.
Last year, Goose Creek CISD came in third place amongst surrounding school districts.
Participants must be at least 13 years old. They can earn points as an individual, community, school, and the state.
The challenge is being promoted by H.E.B. Grocery, sponsored by ExxonMobil and has its foundation with Be Well Baytown, the health collaborative that is encouraging participation in the challenge.
