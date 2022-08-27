It was a day to celebrate the dogs and cats who will eventually find forever homes at the official ribbon-cutting ceremony of the City of Baytown’s Animal Services and Adoption Shelter facility on Friday.

City officials and more than 50 animal shelter supporters and dignitaries attended the special event and were escorted on tours of the 14,034 square foot facility.

