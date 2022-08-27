It was a day to celebrate the dogs and cats who will eventually find forever homes at the official ribbon-cutting ceremony of the City of Baytown’s Animal Services and Adoption Shelter facility on Friday.
City officials and more than 50 animal shelter supporters and dignitaries attended the special event and were escorted on tours of the 14,034 square foot facility.
The new facility houses 63 dog kennels and 78 cat suites – along with indoor and outdoor adoption “get to know you” areas, five staff offices and four play yards where pet lovers can spend some time with animals they plan to adopt.
“Great things are happening in Baytown and this another example of it,” Mayor Brandon Capetillo said. “We are already seeing our adoption rates increase and we are proud to be able to provide quality services for these animals in the hopes of them finding loving homes.”
Officials said the health and well-being of the animals was the top priority when designing the kennel areas of the new facility. The idea was to create a low-stress environment and mitigate the spread of disease. An expanded veterinary services wing was also created to improve the shelter’s lifesaving work for sick and injured pets and will eventually provide spay/neuter services.
“We are making a strong commitment toward adoptions and being a no-kill shelter,” City Manager Rick Davis said. “We have made a strong commitment toward the services provided at this facility. This is something the community has wanted for a long time and fully supports.”
The city’s Director of Health Services Tony Gray emphasized that the opening of the Animal Services and Adoption Center was a long time coming.
“The citizens of Baytown have waited for this day and now it has become a reality,” he said. “We truly appreciate everyone’s support that have this opening happen.”
To inquire about the center’s services or adopting a pet, contact the center at 281-420-7600.
