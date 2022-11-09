Police Beat - Vehicle Burglary Nov 9, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Burglaries• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 2100 block of Bruce Drive Sunday night.• Metal was reported stolen from a building in the 2200 block of North Main Street over the weekend.• A weapon was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1500 block of Narcille Street Sunday night.• A building was reported burglarized in the 6000 block of Garth Road about 4 a.m. Sunday.• A burglary was reported in the 4200 block of West Baker Road Tuesday.• A vehicle burglary was reported in the 1000 block of Knowlton Road Tuesday.• About $4,000 was reported stolen from a building in the 0 block of West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Road TuesdayThefts• A silver Nissan Armada with Texas license KPG634 was reported stolen in the 1700 block of Amy Drive Sunday night.• Tools, vehicle parts and other items were reported stolen in the 1800 block of Interstate 10 over the weekend.• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 3300 block of Rollingbrook Drive Monday.• A trailer was reported stolen in the 4700 block of Decker Drive Monday.• A man was arrested about 5 p.m. Monday in the 6000 block of Interstate 10 for reportedly stealing diesel fuel.• A stolen utility trailer was recovered in the 2400 block of Harris Street about 9 a.m. Tuesday.• A purse-snatching incident was reported in the 3400 block of North Alexander Drive about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. 