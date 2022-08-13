I made the title shorter than I really wanted because it would have taken so much space, especially when I try to save it, etc. The actual title I wanted to use was, “Is That All You Ever Think About?”. As you can see, it puts an entirely different twist on the meaning of this parable.
Your first thought, as you read the title was probably, “It’s a little early in the year for a story about Christmas, isn’t it?”. As many stories as you and I have heard about your child or someone else’s, asking that question after opening 42 Christmas presents, it would certainly deserve a parable on the subject.
However, since it’s much too hot to have our minds focused on Christmas, I’ll focus on this parable’s subject. I’m sure that you have heard, at one time or another, one of the sitcom’s common lines, with the wife asking this question of her husband, after hearing him make a remark to her, suggesting an intimate activity between them. Of course, it’s always followed with the lame ‘canned laughter’, which they have to have because that line is so overmilked.
I’m sure that question is one which is asked quite frequently of anyone who may have a particular hobby, or some passion that they have for doing something. It might be their love of a particular sport. I’m sure that you have known folks who love their hobby or craft or job (really?) so much that it’s all they talk about.
There are also those who may feel this way about their beliefs. They may be so wrapped up in them that’s all they can talk about. You may try to change the subject, but they will bring it right back to what they believe about something. It could be their religion.
Years ago, a friend had gotten to this point, in my opinion. It became a habit for them to say, “Praise the Lord” in response to anything. They would use it in things such as, “Well, praise the Lord, I went to the store this morning, and praise the Lord I saw this friend I hadn’t seen in years, and praise the Lord, we had lunch”, etc., etc., and etc. I am not exaggerating one bit.
Now, I certainly have zero problem with using that phrase. In fact I use it, as well. However, like saying anything, if it’s overdone, it can lose its meaning or sincerity if it is simply thrown around so casually. My opinion is that when you call upon the name of Jesus, or the Lord, or His holy name, you had better mean it, and not use it as a catch phrase or a by word. I think that has very serious consequences.
Can they be forgiven of that? Absolutely! Just like any sin (and I would call it that), one can be forgiven if they confess it, and if they are truly sorry for doing it, and repent of it, then as the Bible teaches, they will be forgiven. To me, it is a form of blasphemy, although not as serious. I honestly don’t believe the person means to do harm, but if it is done in a habitual or ritualistic way, then it means nothing, nothing at all.
Our praise to Him should always be sincere. I believe that this person’s faith was sincere, but just like anything else, satan can influence a person in such a way that they can become over-enthusiastic, to the point that it is not taken seriously, or that it is overbearing. It can turn people away from the Lord.
Enough of that. I think you get the point. There may be people who know me who might think of me in that way. I realize that, in these parables, I talk about the Holy Spirit a lot, in fact, in every one of them that I write, I believe. There is a reason for that. It’s because I have had a personal experience with His Holy Spirit, and I know how genuine He is. He is Jesus with us on this earth, after He rose from the dead and is in the presence of His Father in Heaven.
His ways, His character, His actions, His influence, and His teaching are all so relevent today, and are so genuine, and there’s no doubt in my mind that He is the reason that I am able to do the things I do today. Before I entered my relationship with Him, I could do nothing. So, is that all I think about? No, but He is my priority, which means that He is very important to me. In Matthew 6:33, it says, “Seek ye first the kingdom of God, and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added unto you”. God bless you.
