Francis O’Rourke, a supporter of BLM, Antifa and other extremist anti-America groups and individuals, while encouraging their violent, riotous demonstrations against law enforcement, conservatives and America itself by supporting open borders, continues to attack not only Greg Abbott, one of Texas best governors in many years, but O’Rourke’s agenda and ideology is the same as the Chinese Communist Party and their puppet minions presently occupying our White House in D.C.

O’Rourke and other soc./dem. party candidates and their deluded believers in the socialist, Marxist, Communist or a mixture of all the ideologies of anti-American rhetoric and actions of the present soc./dem. party. They prefer to identify themselves as liberals or progressives in order to be more acceptable to independents, just more semantics to delude and mislead voters.

