Francis O’Rourke, a supporter of BLM, Antifa and other extremist anti-America groups and individuals, while encouraging their violent, riotous demonstrations against law enforcement, conservatives and America itself by supporting open borders, continues to attack not only Greg Abbott, one of Texas best governors in many years, but O’Rourke’s agenda and ideology is the same as the Chinese Communist Party and their puppet minions presently occupying our White House in D.C.
O’Rourke and other soc./dem. party candidates and their deluded believers in the socialist, Marxist, Communist or a mixture of all the ideologies of anti-American rhetoric and actions of the present soc./dem. party. They prefer to identify themselves as liberals or progressives in order to be more acceptable to independents, just more semantics to delude and mislead voters.
It’s no surprise that he and Biden’s regime are offering free education, student loan forgiveness, etc. This would be necessary to ensure total control of the indoctrination of our young people in their ideologies of socialist programs such as critical race theory.
This idea is over a hundred years old. Vladimir Lenin said in 1904, “Give me 4 years to teach the young and the seed I’ve planted will never be uprooted.” Adolph Hitler tried it again in 1930’s when he said, “Let me control the text books and I will control the state.” We’ve seen recently their efforts to follow this ideology with the “cancel culture” in literature, history, political correctness and censorship.
Biden and the soc./dems have been in control for 2 years doing what they said they would do (preview of coming attractions) for transforming America. Forget semantics, false promises, label and lies!
Do you prefer the last 2 years or the prior 4 years of unparalleled progress, successes and wellbeing for all Americans under Trump’s conservative leadership with the Republican G.O.P. administration?
