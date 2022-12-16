The annual Gator Ride will enter its 34th year in Baytown in 2023, but it will be with a new sponsor this time.
The Baytown Family YMCA has been heading the popular event since the early 1990s. But now Hearts and Hands of Baytown, a ministry of Iglesia Cristo Viene that has helped to alleviate hunger in the area since 2014, will be taking it over.
“Hearts and Hands of Baytown is honored to steward a legacy built by the YMCA, and we are excited to take on this mantle as we ‘Gear Up to End Hunger,’” said Nikki Rincon, Hearts and Hands executive director, using the new slogan for next year’s ride.
The Gator Ride is planned for March 11, 2023, and Lee College will act as its host. Organizers are estimating the event’s attendance to be over 400 participants.
The ride also has a new acronym for the word “gator” - Giving Assistance To Our Residents. Rincon said the acronym was coined by Gator Ride committee member, Hearts and Hands of Baytown board member, rider, and “all-round good guy,” Guido Persiani.
The course lengths are 33 and 53 miles, with a 5.6-mile Family Ride. All proceeds from the Gator Ride will go toward the Hearts and Hands annual campaign.
“The most basic need for survival is food, and an unacceptable number of families need food assistance in our community,” Rincon said. “Hearts and Hands of Baytown is leading the fight to address food insecurity by providing access to fresh, healthy food to residents. In all our endeavors, we work to take away the stigma of needing food and provide families with opportunities to strive toward self-sufficiency in a dignified and supportive manner while linking services with collaborating partnerships not only to eradicate hunger but to address the underlying causes.”
Rincon said when she was approached about taking over the long-standing community event, she felt it was a natural fit and an opportunity to marry its Be Well Baytown Healthy Eating initiatives with active living.
“In 2021, we distributed over three million pounds to over 25,000 families in our community, with 50% of that being fresh produce,” Rincon said. “As prices have risen over this last year, the need has increased as more and more families find themselves choosing between rent or food. Together with a large network of amazing partners, we are answering the call through an array of programs. This is a huge undertaking and one that I do not take lightly. I am so grateful to the YMCA who has paved the way and provided a roadmap for a successful ride. There is a wonderful committee with some new and many former members that are sharing their
great wisdom, and together we are planning a wonderful event.”
Rincon said one question that seems to be on everyone’s mind is, “Will this year’s ride include the Fred Hartman Bridge?”
“With current construction restraints, unfortunately, it was not feasible for this year’s planning, but we look forward to bringing back the ride over the bridge and (Lynchburg Ferry) in 2024,” she said.
LaKeisha Harris, YMCA district executive director, explained in an email sent to area partners why the Baytown Family YMCA had to pass the Gator Ride off to another sponsor after running it for over 30 years.
“After 33 years, the Baytown Family YMCA has made the difficult decision to step down as the host of the Gator Ride due to a lack of staffing resources to fully support an event of this magnitude,” the email stated. “This Baytown tradition has provided thousands of riders with the opportunity to participate in a great ride with others in their community, ensuring that everyone, regardless of age, income, or background, has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive through the fundraising efforts of this event.”
Harris said in the email that the Baytown Family YMCA continues to provide for youth and families in the community, offering After School Care, Day and Holiday Camps and Teen programs.
“We continue to look toward the community to support our efforts in these areas through our Annual Fundraising Campaign,” Harris stated.
If you are interested in becoming a sponsor for the next Gator Ride, email Rincon at heartsandhandsofbaytown@gmail.com.
Volunteers are also needed and encouraged to access the opportunities posted on the United Way of Greater Baytown and Chambers County Volunteer Connect platform at https://volunteer.unitedwaygbacc.org/. Once you re on the webpage, “fan” Hearts and Hands of Baytown.
If you need food, look at the Hearts and Hands calendar page for resources at https://heartsandhandsofbaytown.com/calendar/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.