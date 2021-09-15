Nancy Porter passed away on August 17, 2021. A Memorial Service and reception will be held on September 25th at Whitehall Houston at 10 a.m.
Nancy Porter, 59, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Tuesday, August 17th at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in Houston. Entering the world during Hurricane Carla on September 14, 1961, Nancy brought with her a whirlwind of enthusiasm for life and laughter. The youngest of three sisters, she was born to Robert Richard Porter, Jr. and Ruth Emily Morris Porter at Gulf Coast Hospital in Baytown. She graduated from Ross S. Sterling High School, received an associates degree from Lee College and attended Sam Houston State University. She was employed as a Communications Management Analyst with Houston Metro. Left to mourn "fun Nancy" are sisters Cari Greenfield (Mark) of Jewell, Iowa and Jeanne Quillin (William Kim) of Danville, California; nieces: Ashley Meier (Gary) of Polk City, Iowa, Jennifer Quillin of Austin, Texas and Catherine Quillin of Fort Worth, Texas; nephews: Justin Greenfield (Jennifer) of Polk City, Iowa and Cody Greenfield of Huxley, Iowa. Great nieces and nephews: Alyvia, Zoey, Kayleigh, Kiptyn and Lylah Greenfield and Charlie, Camden and Beckett Meier, all of Polk City, Iowa. She is also survived by many loving aunts and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, and niece Jennifer Greenfield.
A Memorial Service and reception will be held on September 25th at Whitehall Houston at 10 a.m.
