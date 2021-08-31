City Civic Academy participants graduate

The Baytown Engage Civic Academy has learned about many departments throughout the city. In addition to learning about city finances and emergency response, meeting staff, and getting a behind-the-scenes tour of the 911 Center and Public Works and Engineering, they also visited Pirates Bay Waterpark.
Aquatics Superintendent Jenna Stevenson gave participants an after-hours tour of the facility. The group saw the massive pumps that cycle water through the lazy river and one of the nation’s only outdoor aquatic Ninja Cross obstacle courses. Academy
members also learned how the aquatics team stays busy during the Pirates Bay off-season. There is plenty to do such as plastering slides and setting up and running the annual ice rink at Town Square.
The group also participated in a plan-an-event simulation, hosted by parks and recreation staff. Participants were challenged to draw a random budget amount, select a city park, and plan a successful event. Challenges such as road closures, providing electricity, or scheduling staff to manage crowds and cleanup were added to the process. Group members presented their events and had to spin the “wheel of weather” to learn their event’s destiny.
This exercise illustrated how hard the Parks and Recreation Department works to provide various events and entertainment to make Baytown a tourist destination and an amazing place to live.
Baytown City Council recognized the first Baytown Engage Civic Academy graduates at the City Council meeting held on August 26. This program’s goal is to encourage citizens to become informed and active in the community.
The City of Baytown is still accepting applications for the second Civic Academy group that will run from late September to mid-December. In-person sessions will be held on select Tuesday evenings and Saturday mornings. Participants must commit to attending all sessions. Applications are due by Monday, Sept. 6.
For more information or to apply, please visit www.baytownengage.com.
