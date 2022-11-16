The family of fallen Deputy Omar Ursin received the Award of Excellence for their loved one who was killed in the line of duty. His wife, Whitney Ursin, and father, Royal Ursin, accepted the award. They were presented a flag which has flown over the U.S. Capitol from Will Carter of Congressman Brian Babin’s office as Constable Sherman Eagleton wiped a tear from his eye. From left are Carter, Terry Sain, Constable Eagleton, Whitney Ursin, Royal Ursin and Goose Creek CISD Superintendent Randy O’Brien.
The 30th annual Award of Excellence went to Firefighter Anthony Henry of the Baytown Fire Department “for outstanding achievement in making our community a safe place to live, work and raise a family,” presented by the Baytown Chamber of Commerce. He is pictured with Terry Sain, Fire Chief Kenneth Dobson, Goose Creek CISD Superintendent Randy O’Brien and Will Carter of Congressman Brian Babin’s office.
Officer Cody Dodson received the Award of Excellence “for outstanding achievement in making our community a safe place to live, work and raise a family,” presented by the Baytown Chamber of Commerce. He is pictured with Captain Michael Holden, Terry Sain, Goose Creek CISD Superintendent Randy O’Brien and Will Carter of Congressman Brian Babin’s office.
Joshua Matlock, J. D. Giles and Anthony Henry were recognized as finalists for the Award of Excellence in the Baytown Fire Department. They are pictured with Terry Sain, Fire Chief Kenneth Dobson and Goose Creek CISD Superintendent Randy O’Brien.
Kevin Davis, Justin Turpin and Cody Dodson were recognized as finalists for the Award of Excellence in the Baytown Police Department. They are pictured with Terry Sain, Captain Michael Holden and Goose Creek CISD Superintendent Randy O’Brien.
Adelina Abshire and Jack McAdoo were presented an award as the major sponsor of the Public Service Awards luncheon by Goose Creek CISD Superintendent Randy O’Brien.
Baytown Chamber of Commerce President Tracey Wheeler and Chairman Gilbert Santana
One of the three awards presented by the Baytown Chamber of Commerce at its Public Safety Luncheon Tuesday was presented posthumously, honoring Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin, who was murdered Aug. 28 in Atascocita while returning home from picking up dinner for his family.
Both of the men charged with Ursin’s murder were already out on bond on charges from previous murders.
Ursin began his career with Precinct 3 in September of 2016 and worked in different areas of the office, including time with the toll road patrol division, as a school resource officer, in the criminal interdiction unit, in community relations and emergency management.
After Hurricane Harvey, Ursin volunteered to join the Harris County High Water Rescue Group and learned to operate heavy equipment and became certified as a rescue boat operator and as an airboat operator.
Chamber of Commerce President Tracey Wheeler said, “The consensus between his supervisors was that Omar excelled at being a servant of the people. Omar could de-escalate any situation and connect with anyone, adult or child.”
Ursin’s wife, Whitney, and other family members were present to receive the award.
This was the 30th year the Chamber has presented awards to outstanding representatives of local public safety agencies.
Each year one officer is honored from each of three agencies: Baytown Police Department, Baytown Fire Department and Precinct 3 Constable’s Office.
Firefighter Anthony Henry, who joined the Baytown Fire Department in 2018, was recognized as the 2022 Public Safety Award of Excellence winner.
While he is certified both as a firefighter and a paramedic, it is emergency medicine where his passion shines, Wheeler said. “This firefighter could easily pursue a career as a physician, however [his] passion lies in EMS.”
The excellence award winner from the Baytown Police Department was Officer Cody Dodson.
“The recipient is a prime example of a ‘street cop.’ Even as a rookie the recipient displayed high intelligence and a proactive desire to rid Baytown of the criminal element,” Wheeler said.
Beyond his work on the street, Dodson teaches classes to new recruits, including DWI enforcement, defensive tactics, alert-active shooter and building clearance. He has arrested more than 1,300 suspects since joining the department in 2013.
Before the presentations were made, speakers recognized several other agencies that protect public safety in Baytown.
Gilbert Santana, who is chairman of the board for both the Chamber of Commerce and the Lee College Board of Regents, said members of the Lee College security service had been invited to the event.
Assistant Police Chief Mike Holden spoke on behalf of Chief John Stringer, who was at a training event.
Holden said he would like to recognize Goose Creek school district police as well as firefighters from local industrial facilities.
