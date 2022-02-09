Baytown Rotarians heard a presentation from Comron Saifi, M.D., orthopedic surgeon with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital Feb. 9.
Dr. Saifi has done extensive research in his field focusing on minimally invasive spine surgery procedures to help patients heal faster.
He did his fellowship in Pediatric and Adult Spine Surgery at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago and his residency in Orthopaedic Surgery at Columbia University Medical Center at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City.
He earned his Doctor of Medicine from the College of Physicians & Surgeons at Columbia University, NYC, and his Bachelor of Science in Biological Engineering from the College of Engineering at Cornell University in Ithaca, NY.
His awards and honors include:
• Graduated with Honors in Biological & Biomedical Engineering, Cornell University (2006)
• Columbia University Senator, Representative for the College of Physicians & Surgeons (2010)
• New York Orthopaedic Hospital Award, Columbia University (2011)
• Best Fellow Thesis Presentation, Rush University Orthopaedic Surgery Department (2017)
• Scoliosis Research Society (SRS) Annual Meeting Scholarship for Fellows (2017)
Dr. Saifi’s professional activities include:
• Assistant Professor of Orthopedic Surgery
• Division of Spine Surgery
• Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Houston Methodist Hospital
• North American Spine Society (NASS), (Spinal Deformity Committee and Spinal Oncology Committee)
• American Academy of Orthopedic Surgery (AAOS), (Spine Surgery Committee)
• Lumbar Spine Research Society (LSRS), (Annual Research Program Committee)
• Scoliosis Research Society (SRS)
• Cervical Spine Research Society (CSRS)
• AO Spine North America (AOSNA)
• International Society for the Advancement of Spine Surgery (ISASS)
For scheduling, call 281-420-7336 at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital or 346-888-1692 for Houston Methodist.
