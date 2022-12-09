Goodfellows Baytown Sun Staff Report Dec 9, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In honor of the grandchildren of Larry & Diane Woodcox $100Robert Baird Inc $200Goose Creek Chapter 798 $25In memory of Henry Warthen $100In memory of Herman Warthen $100In honor of Margie Warthen $100Linda Hathaway $25Ann Oyler $25Pam Warford $10Jane Griffin $100EP Hall $20Dan & Debra Baggett $100In loving memory of Spencer Carnes $100In memory of Kevin & Darrell Brummett $100Judith Detro $25In recognition of the 2023 Gator Ride $100Charles & Scotty Fuqua $100K of C #7206 $100In honor of Gale & Vicki Stansberry $100In honor of Glen & Sharon Braudway $50In honor of Luke Crain & Family $25In honor of Kayla Thibodaux & Family $25Catholic Daughters of America #1894 $50KJZT #99 $50In memory of Jennifer Sutton $50Cathy Foster $50In loving memory of Bob, Laverne & “Foxy” Matherne $500Carol Skewes in memory of Baytown Sun Publisher Janie Gray $100Anonymous Donors $420Donations can be brought to The Baytown Sun or mailed to Goodfellows c/o BJF, PO BOX 8116, Baytown, TX 77522. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Memory Post Carol Skewes Donation Janie Gray Donor Baytown Sun Publisher Cathy Foster Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. ProFootball UPickem Today's e-Edition Baytown Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Greater Baytown Greater Baytown To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Chambers County Weekly Chambers County Weekly To view our latest issue click the image on the left. Obituaries Carolyn Jean Akin McDaniel 9 hrs ago James Milton Davis Dec 7, 2022 William Curtis Barrett Dec 7, 2022 Howard Duhon Dec 7, 2022 Laura Ann Sanders Woods Dec 7, 2022 Michael Carter Rose Updated Dec 7, 2022 Sun Weekly Survey Have you already mailed your out-of-town holiday gifts? You voted: Yes No Maybe Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest News Council members take their seats after swearing-in ceremony Council selects city manager 8-5A honors Barbers Hill’s Malone as top newcomer Presley, Johnson reflect on their time on City Council 10-3A All-District Team named Five Baytown Christian players earn six-man All-State salute Goodfellows Navigators take down Tyler 86-73 in hoops action Popular BaytownSun Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMarket Street welcomes Big Pappa’s SmokehousePolice Beat - Major CrashOngoing dispute leads to Mont Belvieu stabbingFormer GCCISD substitute accused of inappropriate photoRollover accident Main at RollingbrookPublic meets, greets Baytown city manager candidatesGotta love a parade to start ChristmasSleigh bells jingling as swim meet gets sillyHoward DuhonEthelia Ann Campbell Worden Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Letters to the Editor Letter To The Editor - Who do you trust to impart the news? Nov 30, 2022 0 Praises for Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital - Letter to the Editor Nov 28, 2022 0 Letter to the Editor: City of Baytown, you need to do better!!! Nov 25, 2022 0 Thankful - Letter from the Editor Updated Nov 23, 2022 0 City of Baytown, you need to do better!!! Nov 18, 2022 0 ‘You can’t fix stupid’ - Letter to the editor Nov 14, 2022 0 Off the rails - Letter to the Editor Nov 7, 2022 0 Thankful - Letter to the Editor Nov 7, 2022 0 Opinion columns Milestones Birthday wishes Call 281-422-8302 or email sunnews@baytownsun.com to wish someone a happy birthday. We will print your birthday wish on Page 2 of The Sun. Happy Birthday Wishes Top Ads GARAGE SALE 2304 Eaves Dr. Sat. Dec. 10th 8-2pm 2 hrs ago Legal Notice Application has been Dec 8, 2022 1-bedroom, stove, fridge, & all $800 Dec 8, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.