Baytown Police Chief John Stringer told council the Baytown Police Department’s Five-Year Strategic Plan is progressing in its efforts to listen to citizens and build trust within the community. 

The plan has two phases with additional phases to follow, Stringer said. The two phases were outlined for planning community partnerships, mental health services for citizens, mental wellness for officers, community-oriented policing, accountability and transparency.

