Communities in Schools representatives

Communities In Schools (CIS) of Baytown employees distributed ninety Thanksgiving Dinners donated by Baytown Nissan in partnership with Mayor Brandon Capetillo, Baytown Police Department and Goose Creek Police Department and CIS. 

Because of their generous donation, local families in need will be able to enjoy their Thanksgiving Holiday without the worry of being able to afford a meal for their family. 

