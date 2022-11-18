Communities In Schools (CIS) of Baytown employees distributed ninety Thanksgiving Dinners donated by Baytown Nissan in partnership with Mayor Brandon Capetillo, Baytown Police Department and Goose Creek Police Department and CIS.
Because of their generous donation, local families in need will be able to enjoy their Thanksgiving Holiday without the worry of being able to afford a meal for their family.
Communities In Schools of Baytown is an affiliate of the nation’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to drop-out prevention and student success. CIS’ sole missions is to surround students with a community of support empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life.
CIS relies on volunteers and donations to reach over 9,000 students each year. If you would like to volunteer your time or donate, please visit CIS-Baytown.org.
WASHINGTON (AP) — There was no violence in the midterm elections last week, and many election deniers lost and quietly conceded. Few listened when former President Donald Trump tried to stoke baseless allegations of electoral fraud. For a moment, at least, a familiar sense of normalcy fell over a nation on edge as the extremism that consumed U.S. politics for much of the last two years was replaced by democratic order. The post-election narrative has instead been focused on each party’s electoral fate. Republicans are disappointed that a red wave did not materialize, while Democrats are bracing for the likelihood of a House Republican takeover. At least for now, the serious threats that loomed over democracy heading into Election Day have not materialized.
