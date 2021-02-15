As Black History Month continues, we pay tribute to another young lady who was raised in the once all-black community of McNair. Karen St. Julian-Thomas resided in McNair for 32 years before moving to Barrett Station.
Karen was born in 1976 in Baytown to the parents of Ernest Coy St. Julian of Dayton and Anita Edwards - St. Julian of Barrett Station. Her parent’s are longtime residents of McNair. Karen grandparents are Dalton St. Julian and Lillie Marie Nichols - St. Julian (paternal grandparents) and MacKenly and Inez Edwards (maternal grand-parents). All of Karen’s grandparents were originally from Louisiana. Karen siblings are Angelique, Ernest Coy, Jacqueline, Christopher (deceased), Stephen, Tony and Kenard.
Karen attended Highlands Elementary School and Ross S. Sterling High School, graduating in 1995. While in high school, she was a four-year varsity letterman in track and field and Volleyball. Her events were the, 100M High Hurdles, 300 Meter Low Hurdles, Long Jump, Triple Jump and 4X100 Meter Relay. She was All-District in the 100M High Hurdles in 1993, 1994 and 1995 and she also currently holds a 26 year school record at Sterling in the 100M High Hurdles. She was the All-District Volleyball Offensive Player in 1995.
In high school, Karen also was a member of the PALS Club, Swing Choir and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
After graduating from high school, Karen earned a track and field scholarship to attend Alcorn State University. While in college, Karen participated in track and field, 1995-2000 and volleyball, 1996-2000. She also was a member of the Biology Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes Collegiate.
Karen graduated from Alcorn State in 2000, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in General Studies with concentration in health sciences.
After graduating from college, she immediately went into the medical field as a Senior Research Coordinator for MD Anderson Cancer Center targeting patients with brain cancer. After many years of working in research, she decided to change her career. She became an educator and taught ninth grade biology, coached varsity and JV track and field at North Shore High School, as well as coaching freshman basketball. She also coached freshman volleyball at Crosby High School and taught math at Crosby Middle School.
Karen was a member of Top Teens of America, Black Women’s Awareness, and is currently a member of the Knights of St. Peter Claver – Ladies Auxiliary - Court #341. She is the current chairperson for the McNair Juneteenth Celebration Committee.
Karen is a longtime member of Holy Family Catholic Church in McNair, where she is a dedicated member of the choir.
Karen has been married to Joshua Thomas Jr. for 12 years and to that union they have two children, Madison and Andrew Thomas. She is due to have her first grandchild sometime this month.
Her favorite saying is “Never be limited by others people’s limited imaginations” – Dr. Mae Jemison.
Having worked in the medical field, education, coaching and at three Harris County Precinct 2 Community Centers, where she is now the manager at Barrett Station/Riley Chamber Community Center, Karen has earned 20 years of working experience with community service.
Because of Karen’s experience of working both as an educator and coach, there are students that were once under her leadership that have received scholarships and have gone on to graduated from college and many of them are now coaching their own team.
I have personally known Karen her entire life and she has always been someone who is extremely involved in her church and the community. She is someone who truly believes in giving back to the community. Karen is another young lady from McNair that we are extremely proud of.
J. Warren Singleton is a local historian and resident of Baytown.
