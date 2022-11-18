From left are R. D. Burnside, Roy Price, Pete Lester, Bill Palko, Dave Womack, Jay Eshbach (seated), Dave Jirrels, Kay Eshbach, Pete Alfaro, Kevin Daniel and Bay Area Homeless Services Executive Director Bill Eckert.
In an effort to help the Bay Area Homeless Services build a new men’s shelter and administration building, community leaders Jay and Kay Eshbach have graciously donated $100,000 for the effort.
BAHS Director Bill Eckert said the Eshbachs donated the funds as a challenge for them to raise money to replace the existing men’s shelter and administration building, both located on Wisconsin Street.
“It is a challenge,” Eckert said. “We are so grateful for the Jay and Kay Eshbach’s donation. It will help us speed up building our new men’s shelter and new administration building. It is the first major gift to our capital campaign. We are grateful to the family.”
Eckert said the donation was the first step in replacing the two buildings. The building at 3404 Wisconsin, the men’s shelter, is going to be demolished first, according to Eckert.
“After it is fully built, then the men will move from there to here and we’ll knock that one down and make it the administration building,” Eckert said. “We have it phased in to where we can continually provide shelter to the homeless in the community. We will not miss a beat. It is very important to have continuous service.”
Jay Eshbach said he would do a matching grant.
“We’ll donate $100,000 if you can raise $200,000,” he said.
The rest, as they say, is history.
The Mission of the Bay Area Homeless Services is to assist the homeless and those at risk of homelessness to attain self-sufficiency, acquire permanent housing, and return to independent living as contributing members of society by providing an array of supportive services.
Bay Area Homeless Services recently obtained some new administrative office in a building it purchased at 1011 Polly Street.
WASHINGTON (AP) — There was no violence in the midterm elections last week, and many election deniers lost and quietly conceded. Few listened when former President Donald Trump tried to stoke baseless allegations of electoral fraud. For a moment, at least, a familiar sense of normalcy fell over a nation on edge as the extremism that consumed U.S. politics for much of the last two years was replaced by democratic order. The post-election narrative has instead been focused on each party’s electoral fate. Republicans are disappointed that a red wave did not materialize, while Democrats are bracing for the likelihood of a House Republican takeover. At least for now, the serious threats that loomed over democracy heading into Election Day have not materialized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.