Bay Area Homeless Services with Jay and Kay Eshbach

From left are R. D. Burnside, Roy Price, Pete Lester, Bill Palko, Dave Womack, Jay Eshbach (seated), Dave Jirrels, Kay Eshbach, Pete Alfaro, Kevin Daniel and Bay Area Homeless Services Executive Director Bill Eckert.

 Baytown Sun photo by Carol Skewes

In an effort to help the Bay Area Homeless Services build a new men’s shelter and administration building, community leaders Jay and Kay Eshbach have graciously donated $100,000 for the effort. 

BAHS Director Bill Eckert said the Eshbachs donated the funds as a challenge for them to raise money to replace the existing men’s shelter and administration building, both located on Wisconsin Street. 

