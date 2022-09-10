Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital can now treat atrial fibrillation (AFib) not caused by a heart valve problem with a tiny, permanent implant called the Watchman.
“Atrial fibrillation is an abnormal irregular heart rhythm that is often rapid, originating from the upper chambers of the heart,” said Houston Methodist Baytown cardiac electrophysiologist Dr. Akanibo Da-Wariboko. “It may present without symptoms or cause a sensation of palpitations, chest discomfort, shortness of breath or fatigue. Left unmanaged, it can lead to stroke and heart failure long term.”
The FDA-approved device is an alternative to blood thinning drugs such as warfarin, which are typically prescribed to people who suffer from AFib to prevent strokes. Two patients were successfully implanted at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital last month.
The Watchman is implanted through a narrow tube that is inserted through a small incision in the patient’s leg and guided to the left atrial appendage. It takes about an hour to implant the device, and most patients will go home the next day. Eventually, heart tissue grows over the device, forming a natural barrier against blood clots.
Research shows that 90% of the stroke-causing blood clots that come from the heart form in the left atrial appendage. The Watchman works by plugging the appendage and preventing blood from pooling and clotting.
“Because of their irregular heartbeat pattern, patients with AFib often experience blood pooling in a pocket of the heart called the left atrial appendage,” said Da-Wariboko. “Over time, that pooled blood can coagulate and cause clots to form. If a blood clot escapes the appendage and moves into an artery, it can eventually block the flow of blood to the brain and cause an ischemic stroke.”
Da-Wariboko says the device is designed for patients who can no longer take blood thinners due to complications, such as people with a history of major bleeding due to the drug’s side effects, or those who are at higher risk of bleeding from an injury due to active lifestyles or hazardous work.
“Although very effective in stroke prevention, oral anticoagulants are not ideal for all patients and carry additive risk over time,” he said. This device is a one-time procedure that provides a lifetime of protection and has been proven to be safe and effective, he added.
Clinical studies show that 99 out of 100 people fitted with the device are able to stop taking a blood thinner one year after the procedure.
To schedule an appointment with Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center at Baytown call 281.837.7587. To learn more about Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, visit houstonmethodist.org/baytown.
About Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital has provided Baytown and east Harris, Liberty and Chambers counties with excellent medical care since its opening in 1948. The hospital continues to grow to meet the health care needs of its growing community through an ongoing construction and renovation program that has seen the opening of a new emergency center, outpatient center and medical-surgical units. A new five-story patient tower is scheduled to open in 2023. As a health care leader, the hospital is proud to have a fully integrated residency program focused on educating and inspiring future practitioners. Today, Houston Methodist Baytown provides the most advanced and innovative procedures while never wavering from its focus on compassionate care and providing a safe, patient-centered healing environment. Houstonmethodist.org/baytown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.