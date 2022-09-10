Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital can now treat atrial fibrillation (AFib) not caused by a heart valve problem with a tiny, permanent implant called the Watchman.

“Atrial fibrillation is an abnormal irregular heart rhythm that is often rapid, originating from the upper chambers of the heart,” said Houston Methodist Baytown cardiac electrophysiologist Dr. Akanibo Da-Wariboko. “It may present without symptoms or cause a sensation of palpitations, chest discomfort, shortness of breath or fatigue. Left unmanaged, it can lead to stroke and heart failure long term.”

