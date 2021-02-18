As if to add insult to injury, many in Baytown, and across Texas, were not only left without water but also without power during the recent Arctic storm.
This left many that depend on electricity to heat their homes in the freezing dark.
CenterPoint said it is diligently working to resolve the issue.
“We are ready to restore power as soon as it is available to be delivered; however, there is not enough electricity from third-party generators,” Kenny Mercado, executive vice president, electric utility, said.
More than 3 million customers remained without power in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi, more than 200,000 more in four Appalachian states, and nearly that many in the Pacific Northwest, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks utility outage reports.
The worst U.S. power outages by far have been in Texas, where officials requested 60 generators from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and planned to prioritize hospitals and nursing homes. The state opened 35 shelters to more than 1,000 occupants, the agency said.
As of Wednesday morning, CenterPoint reported an estimated 1.37 million customers were without power in the Houston area.
Natural gas is still being delivered to customers, CenterPoint officials said.
Mercado said CenterPoint Energy is communicating with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas on the power shortage. He added they have no control over the generator’s ability to provide power and cannot predict when they can come back online.
“As soon as power is delivered to us, we will be ready to begin to deliver that power to our customers,” Mercado said.
CenterPoint officials said its Houston Electric transmission and distribution system is positioned to restore service to customers as soon as additional power is available. In addition, CenterPoint said its crews are ready to make repairs. In the meantime, customers were asked to reduce their electricity use to the lowest level possible. To find out more on how, visit www.ercot.com/about/conservation.
CenterPoint posted the entire Texas electric system faced an unprecedented power shortage due to the winter storm, which dropped temperatures to as low as 5 degrees in Baytown. After ERCOT declared a statewide power generation shortfall emergency, CenterPoint was asked to reduce its load through controlled outages. These outages are expected to last at least the rest of the week, CenterPoint officials said.
“Given uncertain timing and the ongoing public safety risks due to the severe weather conditions in Houston and surrounding areas, CenterPoint Energy advises all of its electric customers to be prepared to be without power, potentially for the duration of the generation shortage event, which could last several more days,” Mercado added. “We encourage all our customers to take precautions for their personal safety.”
CenterPoint warned the possibility exists the outages may persist if they are directed by ERCOT to reduce electricity on its system.
For updates, CenterPoint Energy will inform customers through local media outlets, its website, www.centerpointenergy.com, its social media channels, Twitter (@CNPalerts) and Facebook.
ERCOT officials said electricity had been restored to 600,000 homes and businesses by Tuesday night, though 3 million homes and businesses remained without power as of midday Wednesday. ERCOT President Bill Magness said he hoped many customers would see at least partial service restored by later Wednesday or today.
Magness also defended the decision to force outages “to prevent an event that would have been even more catastrophic than the terrible events we’ve seen this week.”
The Arctic winter storm has affected more than 100 million people living in areas covered by some type of winter weather warning, watch or advisory. More than two-dozen people have died in the extreme weather this week, with some struggling to find heat within their homes.
Record low temperatures were reported in city after city. Scientists say the polar vortex, a weather pattern that usually keeps to the Arctic, is increasingly spilling into lower latitudes and sticking around longer, and global warming caused by humans is partly responsible.
The weather also caused major disruptions to water systems in Baytown and other Texas cities such as Houston, Fort Worth, Galveston, Corpus Christi. A boil water notice was issued in Baytown and in Houston, because of a major drop in water pressure linked to the weather.
In Memphis, Tennessee, and Shreveport, Louisiana, city fire trucks delivered water to several hospitals and bottled water was being brought in for patients and staff.
Travel through much of the United States is ill-advised, with roadways treacherous and thousands of flights canceled. Many school systems delayed or canceled face-to-face classes. Goose Creek CISD, Barbers Hill ISD, Anahuac ISD, and Crosby ISD all canceled classes due to the inclement weather.
