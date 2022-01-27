Bennie Ruth Gray Kadjar, 80, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2022, in Baytown, TX, where she lived a life of service to her family and community.
Bennie was born in Baytown on January 21, 1942, to Elmer J. and Edna Watts Gray. She was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School and went on to attend Stephens College and graduate from The University of Texas, where she met her husband, David M. Kadjar. After college graduation, David and Bennie lived the rest of their 58 years of marriage together in Baytown, where they raised three children.
While busy raising her family, Bennie always took time to enjoy life and give back to her community. She and David traveled all over the world and Bennie served through numerous organizations in the Baytown area, including Baytown Junior Forum, Wooster Garden Club, and the Baytown Symphony Board. Bennie was a member of the Baytown Women’s Advisory Group for Houston Methodist Hospital and was a member and chairman of the Lee College Foundation Board. She also served on the Baytown Parks and Recreation Board for 20 years and was a life member of the Service League of Baytown. Bennie and David enjoyed many years as members of the Goose Creek Country Club and Rotary International, where Bennie was a Paul Harris Fellow. They were active in the Baytown Texas Exes Club for many years and Bennie was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority at UT. Bennie strongly believed in the value of education and supported numerous educational scholarships through these and other organizations.
Memorial Baptist Church in Baytown was Bennie’s church home for her entire life. She was always happy to help with committees and activities at the church and especially enjoyed the music ministry, where she shared her talents by playing the piano, organ, handbells, and singing in choirs over the years. Bennie loved the Lord and felt called to serve Him and others around her.
Bennie could often be found staying up late at her sewing machine to make a special outfit or gift for her children or grandchildren. She liked to entertain and enjoyed many years of fellowship with family and friends on the rivers in San Marcos and Wimberley. Throughout her life, Bennie also enjoyed a close relationship with her brother, Eddie, and her many cousins.
Bennie is survived by her loving husband David Kadjar; two daughters and sons-in-law, Julie and Vaughn Davidson of Bellaire, TX, and Jennie and Chad Brantley of College Station, TX; daughter-in-law Brenna Kadjar of Kyle, TX; ten grandchildren, Jenna and husband Evan, Jordan, Alyssa, Pierce, Parker, Reagan, Kate, David III, Catherine, and Benjamin; one great-grandchild, Maverick; brother, Eddie V. Gray; sisters-in-law, Aileen Ivy and husband Tom, Leyla Holton, and Yvonne Logue and husband Dan; and many beloved family and friends. She is preceded in death by her son Douglas M. Kadjar and her parents Elmer and Edna Gray.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 4, from 5-7pm with funeral services on Saturday, February 5, at 11am. Both will be at Memorial Baptist Church in Baytown. The family requests donations in Bennie’s memory be made to Memorial Baptist Church Music Ministry (memorialbaytown.com) or Lee College Foundation (lee.edu/foundation/donate).
