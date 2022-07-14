Goose Creek releases out-of-town graduation costs report

Goose Creek CISD has released some figures relating to graduation ceremony costs dating back to 2013.
The figures consider the facility costs, food, grounds, transportation, police and security and miscellaneous items. Trustee Mercedes Renteria requested the expenses in June by after some Baytown citizens said they would prefer to have the ceremonies back at Stallworth Stadium instead of the Fertitta Center in Houston or Ford Park in Beaumont.
The district has reserved Ford Park for the next graduation ceremony on May 26. However, there is no signed contract between the district and Ford Park.
The district’s figures contain an estimated projected cost if graduation was held at Stallworth in the future. Totaling facility costs, food, security, transportation and ground maintenance, the estimated figure is $105,243.50.
The Goose Creek board members indicated they have not had a chance yet to go over the graduation costs in detail. But they plan to be ready for a workshop covering the costs on July 25 at the Transportation Center.
“The Transportation Center is right behind the stadium. We can just walk to it if we need to see something,” Trustee Howard Sampson said.
The first graduation ceremony on the list was at the former Hofheinz Pavilion at the University of Houston campus in 2013. The overall estimated cost for this graduation was $107,569.34.
The lowest cost was the 2018 graduation at Ford Park for $82,227.31. The highest was the ceremony held this year at the Fertitta Center, which was $176,183.36.
The estimates do not include the 2020 graduation since it was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Sun asked the district about the graduation costs at Stallworth Stadium in 2012, the last time the ceremony was held here in Baytown. Kristyn Cathey, Goose Creek CISD spokeswoman, said the costs provided were only what was requested.
“If the board asks for more between now and next week’s workshop, they will present it then,” Cathey said.
Sampson said some people want to have it back at Stallworth, and others at venues outside of Baytown.
“It is kind of back and forth,” he said. “When we first changed it, it was because of the weather. And we had to move it. We decided back then to switch it to Hofheinz Pavilion. My main concern is graduation and kids being able to walk across the stage and get their diploma. If we have to do it at Stallworth, we do it. If we stay at the other venues, we’ll do it.”
Trustee Jessica Woods said there are a lot of pros and cons to having graduation somewhere else versus having it in Baytown.
“I hope during the workshop we can flush out those issues and get a better understanding of what we can do going forward,” Woods said. “But the most important thing is to hear from the taxpayers. How do we want to approach this? Is this something they want to take the burden on? The cost of graduations would not be significantly different if we hosted it here. The difference is we would pay for it ourselves. We would be generating income within our community. All truth be told, there are still the same type of costs that would be involved. It is just the money would stay here. And what are they willing to invest initially in making that happen? There is always money up front that has to come out. And is that something the taxpayers want to go into?”
Some transportation and security costs are ballpark estimates based on data from other graduation years.
The facility costs are based on the amount to operate a three-hour football game at Stallworth, including electricity, water, sewage and gas.
For food costs, breakfast snacks are provided on campus prior to graduates and staff departing for the first graduation ceremony of the day. Lunch is provided on campus before people board the bus to head to the second ceremony. Graduates and staff receive a boxed lunch for the third graduation ceremony at the site. All graduation workers, Superintendent Dr. Randal O’Brien, the board executive council and community dignitaries have food provided for them throughout the day. From 2013 to 2016, Aramark food service provided the meals. There is no historical information available in Aramark’s computer system before 2017. In 2017, 2018, and 2021, the Ford Park Arena’s food service provided the on-site meals as required by the facility contract. In 2022, the Fertitta Center’s food service provided meals on site as required by the contract.
Miscellaneous costs include sound/video production services and crew, as well as the stage and ramps.
Less than 20% respond graduation-site survey
Less than 20 percent of Goose Creek CISD parents and guardians of incoming seniors responded to a Goose Creek CISD survey about where to hold graduation ceremonies.
Of an estimated 1,600 seniors at Robert E. Lee, Ross S. Sterling and Goose Creek Memorial high schools, the district only got 300 responses or less than 19 percent of parents and/or guardians of seniors.
The responders were asked if they preferred to have graduation ceremonies at Stallworth Stadium or at a total indoor venue. The district has held graduation outside of Baytown since 2012, except for 2020 which were held online because of COVID-19.
Out of 300 responses, 151, or 50.3%, said they would prefer the ceremonies be held at Stallworth Stadium.
