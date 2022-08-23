Aug. 16 marked Chinquapin Prep’s 53rd opening day ceremony. Following school tradition, Chinquapin’s SLC president, Quan Nguyen, rang the school’s red bell 22 times, one for each year of this century.
Chinquapin Executive Director Dr. Dorothy Scrutchin exclaimed, “The first day at Chinquapin is different from any other school because the community knows it’s the foundation of what the year has to offer. We celebrate the beginning of our academic year as a family. We are thankful Energy Transfer is part of this celebration!”
Energy Transfer, one of North America’s largest and most diversified energy infrastructure partnerships with more than 1,700 employees in the Houston area, is generously sponsoring this event, which kicks off the school year and serves as a bridge between past graduates and today’s students. In all, Energy Transfer has more than 10,000 employees operating more than 120,000 miles of pipeline transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined products. Our school’s supporters celebrate Chinquapin’s five-decade tradition of improving lives and communities through education. Since its founding in 1969, Chinquapin has changed the life trajectory of hundreds of students who have graduated from Chinquapin over the past five decades, gone to college, and become successful community leaders.
“We believe that Chinquapin offers a unique and impactful educational opportunity to hundreds of Houston’s students through their educational program. We are proud to support initiatives that make a difference in our Houston community by providing opportunities for children of all backgrounds to excel,” said Chris Curia, EVP and Chief Human Resource Officer for Energy Transfer.
Chinquapin is the only college-prep boarding school that serves under-resourced students in the Houston region. Founded in 1969 with the help of a grant from The Brown Foundation, Inc., the school focuses on a rigorous curriculum and community service to educate a new generation of community leaders. The school sits on a 60-acre campus that students, faculty, and staff lovingly maintain and call home. Acceptance to a four-year college program is a graduation requirement — nearly 90% of Chinquapin alums graduate from college, with many continuing to pursue graduate degrees. In addition, all students are committed to giving back to their communities.
