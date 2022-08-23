Chinquapin Prep School Opening Day
c2pix Photography

Aug. 16 marked Chinquapin Prep’s 53rd opening day ceremony. Following school tradition, Chinquapin’s SLC president, Quan Nguyen, rang the school’s red bell 22 times, one for each year of this century.

Chinquapin Executive Director Dr. Dorothy Scrutchin exclaimed, “The first day at Chinquapin is different from any other school because the community knows it’s the foundation of what the year has to offer. We celebrate the beginning of our academic year as a family. We are thankful Energy Transfer is part of this celebration!”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.