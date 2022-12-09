Miller time

District 8-5A, Division 1 coaches named Barbers Hill junior Miller Malone the Defensive Newcomer of the Year for the 2022 All-District team. 

The realignment of several area schools into a nine-team District 8-5A Division 1 brought in some new faces, new opponents and heated competition.

Barbers Hill junior Miller Malone turned plenty of heads with his linebacker play and league coaches honored him with the Defensive Newcomer of the Year Award.

