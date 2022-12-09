The realignment of several area schools into a nine-team District 8-5A Division 1 brought in some new faces, new opponents and heated competition.
Barbers Hill junior Miller Malone turned plenty of heads with his linebacker play and league coaches honored him with the Defensive Newcomer of the Year Award.
Port Arthur Memorial was the district’s outright champion and, not surprisingly, garnered four of the nine special honors, including Coach of the Year for Brian Morgan, District MVP for quarterback Davion Wilson and Defensive MVP for cornerback Daevon Iles.
The full listing of first-and second-team honors for each of the schools follows.
Special honors included:
Coach of the Year: Brian Morgan, Port Arthur Memorial
District MVP: Davion Wilson, quarterback, Port Arthur Memorial
Defensive MVP: Daevon Iles, cornerback, Port Arthur Memorial
Special Teams Player of the Year: Caleb Goodie, receiver, Port Arthur Memorial
Offensive Newcomer of the Year: Tyresse Barnes, La Porte
Defensive Newcomer of the Year: Miller Malone, Barbers Hill
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Sam Garms, Porter
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Diego Davis, Kingwood Park
All-District Honors (by school)
Barbers Hill
First team: Ryan Webb, offensive line; Gabriel Guzman, defensive line; Trey Bright, linebacker. Second team: Kody Fuentes, quarterback; Manny Shaw, running back; Brady Thompson, receiver; Cyler Williams, receiver; Josh Andersen, defensive line; Theron Pierre, cornerback.
Baytown Lee
First team: Devante Broussard, receiver; Josh Marquez, linebacker; Josiah Joseph, utility. Second team: Kevin Ortiz, offensive line; Harold Gibson, linebacker; Josh Huerta, safety.
Crosby
First team: Levi Fontenot, running back; Kade Eudy, punter; Second team: Cyrin Miles, quarterback; Braden Womack, receiver; Luke Smith, receiver, David Ards, tight end; Angel Salazar, defensive line; Copelin Windfont, linebacker: Brandt Wright, safety.
First team: Patrick Overmyer, quarterback; Aiden Trost, running back; Pierce Richards, receiver; Trent Savage, center; Luke Shoelen, safety; Wyatt May, kicker. Second team: Caden Henry, defensive line; Gary Hudson, cornerback.
New Caney Porter
First team: Marion Lewis, cornerback. Second team: Kyle Rigsby, offensive line; Chase Hamilton linebacker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.