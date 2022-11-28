A male Attwater’s Prairie Chicken displaying
Photo by George Lavendowski, USFWS

One of Texas’s most interesting birds is the Attwater’s Prairie Chicken, a type of grouse. These birds are very local, as they are found only in two Texas counties:  Colorado County and Goliad County.  They only live in the gulf coast prairies, a habitat that is now hard to find.

For those who have never seen a male Attwater’s Prairie Chicken before, let me attempt to describe it. The bulk of the bird’s body looks like a striped chicken, with brown and white bars going horizontally down its body. On its face are neon orange eyebrows that make it look (in my opinion) a little bit perturbed.

