Just when it looked like the Barbers Hill defense was going to win the night again for the Eagles Friday, the dam broke.
Mansfield Timberview quarterback Zuric Humes faked The Hill out of its chin straps with a well-timed non-handoff and took off for a 37-yard gallop down the sidelines.
Teammate Jarvis Reed followed with an 18-yard dash up the middle to score and touch off a 5-minute, 22-second touchdown blitz that snatched victory from the Eagles and left them on the wrong end of a 35-17 loss to the state’s No. 2-ranked team (12-0) in the Class 5A, Division I playoff game at Cedar Park’s Gupton Stadium.
“We held them in check for most of the game, and gave ourselves a chance,” said Carl Abseck, who previously coached Cedar Park High to a 2015 state championship before coming to Barbers Hill in 2021.
“We put ourselves in that position by working hard and making plays. We took our shot and I’m proud of our kids. But they (the Wolves) are undefeated for a reason.”
The BH defense, so important in leading the 8-4 Eagles through a District 8-5A minefield into a second-place finish, had surrendered just two second-half first downs to the Wolves. Then Timberview, located in a suburb of Fort Worth, began what would be a 10-play, 85-yard scoring drive.
It was third-and-6 at the Wolves’ 45 when Humes escaped out the back door.
Eagles running back Manny Shaw, who performed many ankle-breaking moves while providing 177 yards of offense on 20 touches, gave Barbers Hill a 17-14 lead with 37 seconds left in the third quarter. He went 31 yards with a swing pass to set up his 14-yard TD run.
“Manny played his butt off, like he has all year,” Abseck said. “He made some really nice plays, some really nice runs. We opened up some holes and were able to get some big gains. We just didn’t put enough of it together to finish.”
The Eagles converted on just 2 of 12 third downs (16%) and 1 of 4 fourth downs while Timberview made first downs on 47% of its third-down tries (7 of 15) and 100% (2 of 2) of its fourth-down attempts.
“We just didn’t execute well enough offensively to continue drives,” Abseck said.
Eagles junior quarterback Kody Fuentes completed 5 of 12 passes for 60 yards with one interception in the first half and finished 15 of 36 for 199 yards, with two interceptions. Fuentes was 5 for 10 for 75 yards in the final three minutes of the game, after the Eagles trailed by two or three scores.
Often, Timberview’s pass rush chased the BH QB to the sidelines and forced throwaways. DBs for the Wolves broke up several passes and receivers had a few drops. Brady Thompson had a team-leading four catches for 70 yards. For only the second game this year, Fuentes failed to connect on a TD pass.
The Wolves took a 14-10 halftime lead as they marched 66 yards in 13 plays to score with 36 seconds left in the second period.
Fuentes responded with three quick completions for 35 yards, then threw to Thompson in the end zone as the clock hit double zeroes. But Timberview’s Titus Evans intercepted the Hail Mary.
The Eagles scored first 4:01 into the game after Shaw raced 49 yards to the 1, then followed left tackle Ryan Webb into the end zone on the next play.
Justin Neail’s PAT made it 7-0.
Timberview tied it at 7-all with a nine-play, 64-yard drive capped by Javeon Madison’s 12-yard run with 11:08 left in the second quarter.
Barbers Hill’s left-footed kickoff man, Lukas Nowlin, booted a 32-yard field goal for a 10-7 lead after the Wolves punter bobbled a snap and was downed at his own 40.
Timberview converted a fourth-and-five with a 28-yard pass from Humes to Evans, with Evans breaking two tackles to reach the BH 5. Humes kept around right end for a 3-yard TD to put his team up at half.
After Reed’s go-ahead fourth-quarter score, he again picked his way through the line and ripped off a 64-yard sprint to the end zone to make it 28-17. This followed an Eagle punt, made necessary by a drop on a pass far downfield.
When a fourth-and-10 pass to Cyler Williams went for nine and a half yards, the Wolves’ Madison scored from 30 yards two plays later. It was another gut punch up the middle.
