Students, teachers and staff gathered for the annual See You at the Poles prayer event. The student-led and initiated event began in 1990 and now happens worldwide on the fourth Wednesday of every September. Pictured are, from left, Peter Hyland Center students Shakira Medina, Cecilia Olvein, Myriam Ochoa, Isaiah Gonzalez, and Leslie Magama.
Students gathered with some teachers and staff at the Peter E. Hyland Center to participate in the 22nd annual See You at the Pole prayer event.
The Christian Student Union, a campus religious club, headed the student-led prayer initiative. The students played devotional praise songs, read from the Bible, and prayed for the U.S., and the State of Texas and then broke into small groups to pray for the City of Baytown, the schools, and family and friends.
Christian Student Union Treasurer Isaiah Gonzalez said it was not only the Peter Hyland students praying but students all over the country.
“This is my first time doing it and I enjoy it,” Gonzalez said.
Cynthia Minor and Troy Flores, both teachers at the Peter Hyland Center, help sponsor the campus Christian club.
Carolyn Washington, Peter Hyland Center campus secretary, said the kids are in charge of the event.
“I think it is wonderful for students to pray for their schools, their community, teachers and staff,” Washington said.
About 40 or so students, teachers and staff members showed up to pray by the flagpole Wednesday morning.
Cecilia Olvein was one of the students that prayed by the flagpole.
“I think the prayer was great,” Olvein said. “They did an awesome job and prayed for all and their health. I really appreciate it.”
The See You at the Pole event began in 1990 and has become an annual event with students praying in the morning before school starts. It occurs every fourth Wednesday of September. In 2005, more than two million students participated in the event. It now happens in other countries around the world.
