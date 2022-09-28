See you at the poles

Students, teachers and staff gathered for the annual See You at the Poles prayer event. The student-led and initiated event began in 1990 and now happens worldwide on the fourth Wednesday of every September. Pictured are, from left, Peter Hyland Center students Shakira Medina, Cecilia Olvein, Myriam Ochoa, Isaiah Gonzalez, and Leslie Magama.

 

 

 Baytown Sun photo by Matt Hollis

Students gathered with some teachers and staff at the Peter E. Hyland Center to participate in the 22nd annual See You at the Pole prayer event. 

The Christian Student Union, a campus religious club, headed the student-led prayer initiative. The students played devotional praise songs, read from the Bible, and prayed for the U.S., and the State of Texas and then broke into small groups to pray for the City of Baytown, the schools, and family and friends. 

