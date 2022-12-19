Byron and Lynda Nelson dressed up as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus and put on a golf cart Christmas parade. Folks in the Lakewood neighborhood decorated their golf carts and drove around collecting non-perishable food items for Hearts and Hands of Baytown, a local food pantry. Pictured are, from left, Byron Nelson (as Santa), Lynda Nelson (as Mrs. Claus), Kaleb Dawson, Jean Rydes, Renita Price and Dr. Anthony Price.
Pictured below: Several Lakewood subdivision residents decorated their golf carts with Christmas lights and inflatables while driving around the neighborhood, collecting food items for the Hearts and Hands of Baytown.
Byron and Lynda Nelson dressed up as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus and put on a golf cart Christmas parade. Folks in the Lakewood neighborhood decorated their golf carts and drove around collecting non-perishable food items for Hearts and Hands of Baytown, a local food pantry. Pictured are, from left, Byron Nelson (as Santa), Lynda Nelson (as Mrs. Claus), Kaleb Dawson, Jean Rydes, Renita Price and Dr. Anthony Price.
Baytown Sun photo by Matt Hollis
Pictured below: Several Lakewood subdivision residents decorated their golf carts with Christmas lights and inflatables while driving around the neighborhood, collecting food items for the Hearts and Hands of Baytown.
Lakewood subdivision residents were treated to the sight of golf carts decorated in Christmas lights driving through the neighborhood, spreading Christmas cheer, and collecting non-perishable food items for Hearts and Hands, a local food pantry.
Several Lakewood neighbors adorned their golf carts with Christmas lights, inflatable decorations, and holiday wreaths and drove around collecting food for the pantry. Hearts and Hands of Baytown is a ministry of Iglesia Cristo Viene and was established in 2014 to “alleviate the physical and emotional hunger of those in need in a dignified and supportive way.”
Lynda Nelson and her husband, Byron, organized the golf cart parade.
“This is for Hearts and Hands of Baytown,” Lynda Nelson said. “We are trying to help her pantry because she is getting less food and giving out more food. So, we thought we would bring people together and try to help serve and fill her pantry at the same time.”
Nelson said she felt they got off to a good start.
“Everybody decorated their golf cart, and we had winners,” Lynda Nelson said.
Hearts and Hands came with a truck after the parade, collected the donated food, and took it to the pantry.
“It’s a big deal what she does,” Byron Nelson said.
Dr. Anthony Price, Goose Creek CISD chief operating officer, and his wife, Renita, assisted with the parade and even had their own golf cart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.