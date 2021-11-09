Veterans Day means a lot to so many for myriad reasons and it is no different in Baytown and the surrounding area.
VFW Post 912 will hold its Veterans Day program 11 a.m. Thursday at Bicentennial Park where guest speaking will be Dr. Du Hua, who has lived in the United States since escaping communist Vietnam in 1982.
“Veterans Day is a time for American citizens and veterans alike to commemorate and reflect on those citizens who chose to sacrifice a portion of their lives to defend our country,” Harold Sams, commander of VFW Post 912, said. “We as former and currently serving military members, use this time to reflect on those service members that made a lasting impression on our lives. Whether it was that Drill Sergeant or the Lieutenant that thought he/ she knew everything.
“A few of us also have to reflect on not so pleasant memories. Most importantly we are free because the contributions of those few that served and their families that supported them.”
Hua began learning English shortly after arriving in the country and earned his GED before joining the United States Navy in 1987. He participated in the Persian Gulf War/Desert Storm Operation before being injured in the line of duty to be honorably discharged.
Hua later attended various schools in pursuit of his doctorate in pharmacy while also getting certified in nuclear pharmacy at Purdue University.
“I am honored to serve my community and my people, once again,” Hua said. “This time I was a pharmacist for many years, but I had to stop working due to my injury when I was in the Navy. Nevertheless, I feel what I’ve been doing is not good enough. I keep thinking about our men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.”
Hua is the author of the book, “The Escapes and my Journey to Freedom.’”
Jerry Johnson, past commander for the post, said the holiday is one to honor those who have maintained the defense of the country for generations.
“Every man and woman who answered this call regardless of which branch of the military they served in or what job they performed deserves our respect and thanks on this day,” Johnson said.
Area observances
Mont Belvieu: A mobile veteran’s wall is on display at City Park through the holiday. It has been out for public viewing for a few weeks and Old River Baptist Church and Extreme Trailers of Texas have played key roles in maintaining the wall for the last few years according to the city.
Anahuac: A Chambers County Veterans Day Parade will be hold today at 10 a.m. with a ceremony to follow at American Legion Hall.
Crosby: Crosby High School will honor vets 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cougars Stadium. A likely, scheduled football playoff game pushed the event back from the holiday Thursday. The program, which is expected to last an hour, will involve students in grades K-12. The district invites any veterans in local communities and their families to attend.
