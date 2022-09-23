Kiwanis Club of Baytown board members and other dignitaries at recent ceremony. Top row, from left - Blake Cather, Kiwanis board member; Harvey Oyler, board member; Gary Englert, board member; Al Richard, Texas/Oklahoma District secretary; Chad Merling, treasurer; and Dave Jirrels assistant treasurer. Bottom row, from left, Martha Barnett, President-elect; Renee Rhodes, secretary; Traci Dillard, president, and Tina Martinez, past president and District 128 Lt. Governor.
Kiwanis Club of Baytown board member Chad Merling, right, received the George F. Hixon Fellowship Award at the Kiwanis Club of Baytown’s 77th Annual Officer Installation and Awards Banquet. Also pictured is Tina Martinez, the club’s past president.
Al Richard, Kiwanis Club Texas/Oklahoma District secretary, left, poses with O’Hanna Moore, a Stuart Career Tech High School student, who received the Walter Hurst Sophomore of the Year award at the Kiwanis Club of Baytown’s 77th Annual Officer Installation and Awards Banquet, held at the Houston Yacht Club, and Club President Traci Dillard.
At left, Renee Rhodes presentedthe C.T. Bush award to Connie Tilton, spokeswomen for Baytown ExxonMobil. Also pictured is past president Tina Martinez.
Baytown Sun photo by Matt Hollis
Traci Dillard, new president receives the Kiwanian of the Year award from Tina Martinez, outgoing president.
