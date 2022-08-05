Mary Elizabeth Davis died after a valiant struggle against cancer on July 11, 2022, in her home in Baytown, Texas. She was 92 years old and was surrounded by family and loved deeply.
Pastor Jerry Ausbrook of South Creek Church of God will be the officiant.
A Memorial dinner will be served at the South Creek Church of God at 2 p.m.
All are welcome, please let the church know if you will attend.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Children’s Program at South Creek Church of God.
Mary was born to Lewis and Anna (Wagner) Weidner in Kalamazoo, Michigan on May 24, 1929. She was one of nine siblings growing up in Kokomo; in her heart, Kokomo was always her home.
Mary was preceded in death by both parents and all eight siblings, Evelyn Dowden, Alice Spoon, Lois Jean Allison, Lelia (Lucille) Young, Lewis H., Albert, Kirma Duncan, and William; her husband of 51 years, Reverend D.J. Davis., and her son, Mark Davis also preceded her in death. Her ashes will be buried beside D.J. in Kokomo.
Mary is survived by her son, Thomas Davis, and his children Faith Vasquez, husband Ruben Vasquez, Elena Fink and her husband, Ryan Fink.
Also, her daughter, Stacy Strakowski, her husband, Steve Strakowski and their children Lucas with his wife Sue, Andrew and his wife, Alexis, Mark’s daughter, Amanda.
Her great grandchildren, Vivian and Aiden Vasquez, Johnnie and Faris Fink, and the newest addition, Hazel Strakowski (parents Andrew and Alexis) also survive her.
Mary served in Ministry with her husband for 40 years and continued serving after retirement. In addition to Spiritual leadership, Mary could routinely be found helping individuals in tangible ways, administering physical care - cooking, feeding, cleaning, and caring for those in need. They pastored together First Church of God congregations in four states, Baytown, Texas, Denver, Colorado, Nappanee, Indiana, and Nashville, Tennessee. Mary remained a devout church attendee, participated in the Ladies’ Quilt Group, performed many duties for the seniors of the church. Devotions were first on her list every day.
Mary was truly a Renaissance woman. Education was of upmost importance to her. She attended Lee College, and graduated from the University of Houston with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and IUSB for her Master’s in Special Education. She was also accepted to Andrews University’s Doctoral Program in Education.
Mary taught Special Education students in Denver, Houston, and at Union Center Elementary in Nappanee. Always learning, she graduated from Beauty School, Nursing School, and took violin lessons from her nephew, Mike Young, while living in Kokomo. Most important to her were her grandchildren, Lucas and Andrew, Faith and Elena, Amanda and great grandchildren Vivian and Aiden, Johnnie and Faris. Mary would drop everything in her life to care for them and be where she was needed.
A burial graveside service will be held on August 6, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Albright Cemetery, 1713-1825 E Alto Rd, Kokomo, IN 46902.
