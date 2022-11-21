Under the wachful eye of Coach Monique Everett, Sterling’s LaKayla Anthony puts the ball on the floor and prepares to dribble around a screen set by teammate Kyera Ashley in a Monday game against Dickinson at Sterling High. Dickinson won 71-35.
Note: This is the first of a four-part series of stories profiling area high school basketball teams as the beginning of district campaigns begin.
Girls basketball programs in the Goose Creek CISD are like the roadways surrounding the southwest city borders: under construction.
“We’re not playing our best right now. We just got our volleyball kids back, so we’re trying to work the kinks out,” Sterling coach Monique Everett said last weekend from San Antonio, where her squad played in a tournament.
Senior Kyera Ashley, first-team all-district a year ago, is Sterling’s leader with veterans Gabby Washington and Jayla Hurchinson blending in with trransfer LaKayla Anthony and Amia Terrell, up from the JV.
The Lady Rangers finished third in District 21-5A last year, and, Everett said, “I’m confident we’ll make it to the playoffs again. What seed? I don’t know.”
Across town, Lee coach Britney Johnson has zero returning starters after six seniors graduated from last year’s team.
New team leaders are Melanie Reynosa, Liliano Caldonista, Catherine Sanchez and Ashley Sustatia, a sophomore.
“She and Mel (Reynosa) are leading on defense and with the scoring,” Johnson said.
Junior Taylynne Powell is expected to be another team leader.
“We’re looking for her to have a breakout season,” said the sixth-year Lady Gander coach.
Goose Creek Memorial’s program is under the direction of a new head coach, Diamond Price, who was promoted from Gentry Junior School.
“I know a lot of the players. I was at Gentry four years before coming here,” she said. “We’re not making a lot of changes. I’m getting them to buy in.”
Defense is what Price sells.
“Our strengths are defense and communication,” she said. “Something we can grow in is our midrange jumpers.”
Seniors Shyla Houston, twins Kayla Amey and Kiara Amey, sophomore Michaylah Gray and freshman Rhianna Suselier are the top players for a squad that was 11-12 a year ago.
All the coaches see Barbers Hill and Crosby as the teams to beat in District 17-5A.
“It’s such a rebuilding year for us,” Johnson said, but we’re looking forward to the challenge.
“I think Nederland and Port Neches-Groves will be our best competition.”
