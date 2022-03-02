Dr. Jade Cox of Goose Creek CISD introduced Lead Ag Science teacher for GCCISD Kenneth Rogers and high school senior Graecyn Beiter.
“This is much more than a paycheck,” said Rogers. “I get to be around future leaders and the new facility, a wonderful experience.”
Beiter holds the office of vice president of One Area III, which consists of five school districts partnering their ag science programs.
Beiter gave a thorough presentation on the Ag Science program and scholarship opportunities for students who participate. She just signed with Tarleton State University to study after graduation later this year.
Beiter mentioned the Baytown Youth Fair will take place April 18-22, 2022 and the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo currently going on in Houston through March 20.
Goose Creek CISD has an ag science program at the John D. George Agriscience Center, Robert E. Lee High School, Ross S. Sterling High School, Goose Creek Memorial High School and the Stuart Career Tech High School.
At the John D. George Agriscience Center, students have the opportunity to take a Practicum in Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources course. These students are currently running a quail production program while working toward an OSHA 30 industry certification. They just sold their first quail production for $600, funds which will go back into the program.
Stuart Career Tech High School opened the new Agricultural Science Academy facilities in the 20-21 school year and had their first graduating class with a 100% pass rate on the state Certified Veterinary Assistant exam. Students in this program run Spa for Paws where students offer pet care and grooming services.
District special events have kept students busy with community service such as teacher luncheons, FFA movie nights, proclamations for FFA Week, and animal shelter food drives.
The Ag programs will register many Industry Based Certifications for the 2021-2022 school year, including:
